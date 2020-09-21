Middletown Town Hall | This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

The following items of business, having been filed with the Town Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Middletown Town Council at a regular meeting to be held on Monday, September 21, 2020; Executive Session at 6:00 P.M.; Regular Meeting at 7:00 P.M.

Members of the public may access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll-Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll-Free) and entering Meeting ID: 811 8594 9938; or on the web at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81185949938

DownloadMeetingFiles-2

Help power our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 General Election, and your community. 

If you value the news and information What’s Up Newp provides, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR