The following items of business, having been filed with the Town Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Middletown Town Council at a regular meeting to be held on Monday, September 21, 2020; Executive Session at 6:00 P.M.; Regular Meeting at 7:00 P.M.
Members of the public may access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll-Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll-Free) and entering Meeting ID: 811 8594 9938; or on the web at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81185949938DownloadMeetingFiles-2
