PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETING

SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 AGENDA

On September 14, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting will be live streamed on the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. The public meeting will begin at 6:00 PM, at which time the Council may vote to meet in Executive Session. Any such Executive Session will not be streamed to the public. At 7:00 PM, the Council will reconvene in public session. Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099

Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.

To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

6:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. RIGL 42-46-5(a)(2) – Collective Bargaining –Police-Sessions pertaining to collective bargaining or litigation, or work sessions pertaining to collective bargaining or litigation.

2. RIGL 42-46-5(a)(7) – A matter related to the question of the investment of public funds where the premature disclosure would adversely affect the public interest.



ADJOURN

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Bills

Documents:

MINUTES

TCM 8/24/20



Documents:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID Update

2. Audit Update

3. Portsmouth Police Department Accreditation

4. Annual PI Council Meeting Update

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Request Approval Of The American Broadband Contract. / S. Shenberger, American Broadband (5)(Fm. 8/11/20)

Documents:

2.

Approval Of An Extension Of The Ordinance, Suspending Enforcement Of Chapter 326 Article VI: Plastic Bags Of The Portsmouth Town Code Temporarily. / K. Hamilton (5)

Documents:

CORRESPONDENCE

1. Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya

2. Joint Resolution on State Funding for Covid Related Expenses / Coventry Town Council and

School Committee

3. Portsmouth Water and Fire District Quarterly Financials/ N. J. Larsen

Documents:

FUTURE MEETINGS

Sep 16 7:00 PM – Town Council Complete Streets Workshop (Wednesday)

Sep 21 6:30 PM – Town Council Executive Session

Sep 28 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

Oct 13 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting (Tuesday)

Oct 17 9:00 AM – Prudence Island Town Council Meeting (Saturday)

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting. SUSPENDED per Governor’s Executive Order.

Posted 9/10/2020