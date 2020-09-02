💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 9th.

The meeting will be held virtually. Follow the instructions below to watch or participate in the meeting.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

SEPTEMBER 9, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on September 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 https://zoom.us/j/97895088337

Password: 658513

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the Council Meetings held July 22, 2020 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1) Mend, LLC, d/b/a Yoga Class with Mend, Morton Park; Saturdays and Sundays from September 12-September 27, 2020 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

2) Elks Lodge, d/b/a Movie Outdoors, 141 Pelham St.; September 17, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Rain date- October 1, 2020)

3) Newport Spring Leadership Committee, d/b/a “We Need a Parade”/photography exhibit of 60th Anniversary of St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 48 Touro St.; Thursday through Sunday, September 18, 2020 through October 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

4) Newport Boxfit, LLC, d/b/a Boxfit Class, Freebody Park; 9/25/20, 10/02/20, 10/09/20, 10/16/20, 10/23/20, 10/30/20 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

c. Food Concession License, Fr. Francis O’Loughlin, Jesus Savior Church, 1 Vernon Avenue; September 18 & 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

d. Holiday Selling License, New, Martha Smith, d/b/a Sail Away Studio, 468 Thames St.

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Anastasia Livingstone, d/b/a Gone Coastal, 452 Thames St.

f. Communication from Paul C. Harden, Chair, Newport Waterfront Commission, re: Resignation of Alana Markowitz from the Waterfront Commission (Receive with regret)

g. Communication from Hilary Block., re: Requesting permission to create a Say Their Names Memorial at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)- Continued from August 26, 2020

h. Communication from Bruce T. Bartlett, MUP, re: Transportation and Visitor Center/Discover Newport

i. Communication from the Planning Board, re: City Council Resolution 2020-56: Short Term Rentals (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. 2020 Annual Entertainment License, Renewal, Class A (Indoors), Celtica LLC, d/b/a Celtica, 95 Long Wharf

3. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS

4. Traffic Calming Solutions- K. Leonard, L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano

5. Annandale Road-24- hour sticker parking- L. Ceglie, J. Bova, K. Leonard, J. Napolitano COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

6. Communication from Turner C. Scott, re: Denial of Alteration (excavation) Permit Application, Newport Country Club, 264 and 280 Harrison Ave.- continued from August 26, 2020

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

7. Action Item #5944/20 – RE: RIDEM Agreement for Abruzzi Sports Complex Recreation Grant (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Communication from Jeffrey S. Michaelson, Esq., on behalf of 99 West, LLC, re: Notification of change in officers for 99 West, LLC, d/b/a 99 Restaurant, 199 J.T. Connell Highway, holder of Class BV alcoholic beverage license (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

ADJOURN

Suggested Action: AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS AND RECONVENE AS COUNCIL COVID 19 Status Update

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Suggested Action: – (9/2//20) The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” Docket of the Special Council Meeting September 9, 2020 Page 2