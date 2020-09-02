CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING SEPTEMBER 9, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS 43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.
CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
Minutes of the Council Meetings held July 22, 2020 (Approve)
Newport Spring Leadership Committee, d/b/a “We Need a Parade”/photography exhibit of 60th Anniversary of St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 48 Touro St.; Thursday through Sunday, September 18, 2020 through October 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Communication from Hilary Block., re: Requesting permission to create a Say Their Names Memorial at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)- Continued from August 26, 2020
ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS CONSENT CALENDAR
Communication from Jeffrey S. Michaelson, Esq., on behalf of 99 West, LLC, re: Notification of change in officers for 99 West, LLC, d/b/a 99 Restaurant, 199 J.T. Connell Highway, holder of Class BV alcoholic beverage license (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)
Suggested Action: AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS AND RECONVENE AS COUNCIL COVID 19 Status Update
Laura C. Swistak City Clerk
Docket of the Special Council Meeting September 9, 2020 Page 2