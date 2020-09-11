Newport city hall newport city council

Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Due to technical issues, Newport City Council was forced to reschedule their Regular Council Meeting that was set for 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 9th to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 16th.

The agenda from the 9th will be the same agenda on the 16th.

The meeting will be held virtually. Follow the instructions below to watch or participate in the meeting.

- Advertisement -

CITY OF NEWPORT
DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on September 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing:  1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free)
Meeting ID: 968 1916 6061
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1.CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION.  ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
a.Minutes of the Council Meetings held July 22, 2020 (Approve)

MinutesPaperclip icon

b.Special Events:
1)Mend, LLC, d/b/a Yoga Class with Mend, Morton Park; Saturdays and Sundays from September 19-September 27, 2020 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

YogaPaperclip icon

2)Elks Lodge, d/b/a Movie Outdoors, 141 Pelham St.; September 17, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Rain date- October 1, 2020)

MoviePaperclip icon

3)Newport Spring Leadership Committee, d/b/a “We Need a Parade”/photography exhibit of 60th Anniversary of St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 48 Touro St.; Thursday through Sunday, September 18, 2020 through October 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ExhibitPaperclip icon

4)Newport Boxfit, LLC, d/b/a Boxfit Class, Freebody Park; 9/25/20, 10/02/20, 10/09/20, 10/16/20, 10/23/20, 10/30/20 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

ClassPaperclip icon

c.Food Concession License, Fr. Francis O’Loughlin, Jesus Savior Church, 1 Vernon Avenue; September 18 & 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Jesus SaviorPaperclip icon

d.Holiday Selling License, New, Martha Smith, d/b/a Sail Away Studio, 468 Thames St.

Sail AwayPaperclip icon

e.Holiday Selling License, New, Anastasia Livingstone, d/b/a Gone Coastal, 452 Thames St.

Gone CoastalPaperclip icon

f.Communication from Paul C. Harden, Chair, Newport Waterfront Commission, re:  Resignation of Alana Markowitz from the Waterfront Commission (Receive with regret)

MarkowitzPaperclip icon

g.Communication from Hilary Block., re:  Requesting permission to create a Say Their Names Memorial at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)- Continued from August 26, 2020

BlockPaperclip icon

h.Communication from Bruce T. Bartlett, MUP, re:  Transportation and Visitor Center/Discover Newport

BartlettPaperclip icon

i.Communication from the Planning Board, re:  City Council Resolution 2020-56: Short Term Rentals (Receive)

Planning BoardPaperclip icon

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2.2020 Annual Entertainment License, Renewal, Class A (Indoors), Celtica LLC, d/b/a Celtica, 95 Long Wharf

CelticaPaperclip icon

3.APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

AppointmentsPaperclip icon

RESOLUTIONS

4.Traffic Calming Solutions- K. Leonard, L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano

TrafficPaperclip icon

5.Annandale Road-24- hour sticker parking- L. Ceglie, J. Bova, K. Leonard, J. Napolitano  COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

ParkingPaperclip icon

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

6.Communication from Turner C. Scott, re:  Denial of Alteration (excavation) Permit Application, Newport Country Club, 264 and 280 Harrison Ave.- continued from August 26, 2020

Newport Country ClubPaperclip icon

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

7.Action Item #5944/20 – RE: RIDEM Agreement for Abruzzi Sports Complex Recreation Grant  (w/accompanying resolution)

5944Paperclip icon

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
CONSENT CALENDAR

1.Communication from Jeffrey S. Michaelson, Esq., on behalf of 99 West, LLC, re:  Notification of change in officers for 99 West, LLC, d/b/a 99 Restaurant, 199 J.T. Connell Highway, holder of Class BV alcoholic beverage license (Receive and make part of licensee’s file)

99 RestaurantPaperclip icon

ADJOURN

Suggested Action: AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS AND RECONVENE AS COUNCIL COVID 19 Status Update
Laura C. Swistak
City Clerk

Suggested Action: – (9/11//20) The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” Docket of the Special Council Meeting September 9, 2020 Page 2

Free To Read. Not Free To Produce.

What’s Up Newp is funded by businesses that choose to advertise with us and readers who choose to support us. 60-70% of our annual revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR