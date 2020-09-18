As we approach what promises to be among the most intriguing and important general elections in recent memory, WhatsUpNewp will be exploring races throughout Newport County and statewide. We will leave the presidential campaign to the major networks.

Already we have seen some upheaval in the primary election, where progressives defeated some incumbents, including some who hold major positions in the legislature.

Explore our 2020 Election Coverage here.

Just as intriguing are races for council and school committee from Jamestown to Little Compton.

- Advertisement -

As we did in the primary election, we will be providing stories, interviewing candidates via our videocasting, and posting surveys from candidates who responded to our request. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’sUpNewp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

Today we continue with our candidate profiles with Linda Ujifusa, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council.

Linda Ujifusa

www.portsmouthdemocrats.com/ujifusa

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964): Portsmouth Town Council, Vice President, 2016

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years: Dist. 72 RI Democratic Party State Committeewoman (2018-present); 2016 Democratic National Convention Delegate.

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions): Portsmouth Open Space Committee member, secretary.

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Democrat

Previous political party affiliation if different from above: n/a

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes: 2020 Democratic National Convention Delegate candidate – not selected

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

having hired and retained excellent staff that have: undertaken important and long overdue analyses and planning, improved management of town properties, provided excellent essential services, and responded effectively to COVID-19 challenges.

If elected my three top goals are:

to support our great public schools, ensure that our infrastructure and essential services are properly maintained and that our budgets balance low taxes with protecting the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens.

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is: retired

Schools and degrees:

Harvard College, BA; NYU School of Law, JD

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions: n/a

Previous employment: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (Region I) – Office of Regional Counsel; Mintz, Levin (private law firm).

Awards of recognitions associated with work: n/a

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions Current: RI Healthcare Access and Affordability Partnership, Founder, Co-chair; RI Chapter, Physicians for a National Health Program, Secretary; RI Democratic Women’s Caucus, Newport County Representative – Executive Board member; Our Revolution RI, Executive Board member. Prior: Aquidneck Land Trust, Board Chair

Awards of recognition associated with volunteer work: