2020 Voter Guide – Candidate Profile: Ken Mendonca, District 72

With less than three months to the General Election, What’s Up Newp has begun its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Ken Mendonca, who is seeking election as State Representative in District 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth).

Ken Mendonca

www.electkenri.com

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964): None

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

RI House District 72 2017/18

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) : None

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Republican

Previous political party affiliation if different from above: Unaffiliated

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

Senate 11 (Portsmouth/Tiverton/Bristol) Special Election, 2015, Came in 2nd in three way Republican Primary______

House District 72 Portsmouth/Middletown, 2016, Elected

House District 72 Portsmouth/Middletown, 2018, Lost

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

Sponsored and Co-sponsored Bipartisan Pieces of Legislation Passed into Law:

In District – Enabled local business to add green vehicles to roadways; Made school neighborhood roadway safer; Increased municipal court fine limit; and Enabled tax incremental financing.

Statewide – Established grandparent’s visitation rights; Created a municipal infrastructure grant program; Expanded the referral list of chemical dependency professionals for individuals seeking substance treatment; and Defined restrictions on certain criminal offenses.

If elected my three top goals are:

Holding those spending your tax dollars accountable. I am seeking reelection to continue the effort of representing the needs of my constituents, while working hard for the taxpayer ensuring they get the most from their hard earned money by state government. I have posted videos of me holding the administration, general office holders and departments accountable @ https://www.electkenri.com/_________________________

Work to improve the economic environment. When a local business wanted to add green vehicles to its fleet, I worked with the local council, the RI Public Utilities Commission, RI Department of Motor Vehicles and the House of Representatives to create and pass enabling legislation. Since March, the General Assembly (GA) has been missing in action as local state elected officials remain silent and continue to let the economy be directed by executive order. The lack of action could have irreversible long term negative impacts on the district and statewide. I would not be silent.

Protect those most vulnerable. After free bus passes for low income elderly and the disabled were removed from the budget, I met with the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority board and discussed changes to the transfer policy to extend the time between transfers. That year the program was restored in the budget. Since March, 79% of the COVID deaths in RI were connected with nursing homes. The local state elected officials remain silent. It is unfathomable to me that there hasn’t been more outrage by the communities to demand more from their elected leaders. I would be advocating for legislative hearings.

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is:

I have been employed by Rite-Solutions for 16 years as a systems engineer/program manager supporting the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC)._ I’ve been employed in the Aquidneck Island defense industry for over 27 years.

Schools and degrees:

Roger High School TECHVOC– 2 Year Certificate in Electronic Technology

Salve Regina University, Bachelor of Science Degree, Information Systems Science -Magna Cum Laude and Information Systems Science Outstanding Achievement Program Award Recipient

Salve Regina University, Master of Science, Master of Business Administration

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

National Defense Industrial Association

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

n/a

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions

Vasco da Gama Portuguese/ American Charitable Society

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

n/a