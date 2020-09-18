As we approach what promises to be among the most intriguing and important general elections in recent memory, WhatsUpNewp will be exploring races throughout Newport County and statewide. We will leave the presidential campaign to the major networks.

Already we have seen some upheaval in the primary election, where progressives defeated some incumbents, including some who hold major positions in the legislature.

2020 Election Coverage

Just as intriguing are races for council and school committee from Jamestown to Little Compton.

As we did in the primary election, we will be providing stories, interviewing candidates via our videocasting, and posting surveys from candidates who responded to our request. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’sUpNewp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

Today we continue with our candidate profiles with J. Mark Ryan, MD, a candidate for Portsmouth Town Council.

J. Mark Ryan, MD

www.portsmouthdemocrats.com/ryan

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964): Portsmouth Town Council, 2016

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years: Dist. 72 RI Democratic Party State Committeeman (2018-present); 2016 Democratic National Convention Delegate

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions): N/A

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Democrat

Previous political party affiliation if different from above: n/a

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes: 2016 and 2020 Democratic National Convention Delegate candidate – not selected

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

making sure Portsmouth government is now run in way that is transparent, based on rational analyses of facts and options, and using prudent short and long-term planning tools.

If elected my three top goals are:

protect our schools, properly maintain town properties and infrastructure, and provide essential services while keeping taxes low.

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is: Primary care physician (internist), Brown Physicians, Inc.

Schools and degrees:

Harvard College, BA; Brown University Medical School, MD

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

Physicians for a National Health Program, RI Chapter President; American College of Physicians; RI Medical Society.

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

ACP Fellow

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions: RI Healthcare Access and Affordability Partnership, board member; Aquidneck Land Trust

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work: n/a