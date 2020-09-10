Newport, RI – On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend, September 18-20.
Newport
13 Shields Street | $1,075,000 | 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,558 sq ft.
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm
71 3rd Street | $899,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,330 sq ft
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm
55 Third Street | $749,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,106 sq ft
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm
29 Atlantic Street | $675,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,503 sq ft
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm
15 Clark Street #4 | $695,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,596 sq ft
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm
125 Van Zandt Avenue #102 | $239,000 | 1 bed, 1 bath, 919 sq ft
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm
Middletown
91 93 Reservoir Road | $699,000 | 5 beds, 3 baths, 2,660 sq ft
Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm
Portsmouth
107 Newport Harbor Drive | $995,000 | 3 beds, 4.1 baths, 2,900 sq ft
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm
55 Lepes Road | $659,000 | 4 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,828 sq ft
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm
47 Belmont Drive | $550,000 | 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,279 sq ft
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2 pm
