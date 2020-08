Senator Dawn Euer (D. District 13, Newport & Jamestown) will join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation on Wednesday, August 5th at 2:30 pm.

Senator Euer will join us to discuss a variety of topics, including what voting during COVID-19 in August (Primary) and November (General Election) will look like.

Tune on in at 2:30 pm below or on our Facebook Page, where you can also submit questions and comments before and during the conversation.