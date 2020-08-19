Pastor Paul Hoffman, lead pastor of Evangelical Friends Church of Newport, will join us to discuss his latest book, “Reconciling Places: How to Bridge the Chasms in our Communities,” that was recently published.

In Reconciling Places, pastor and scholar Paul Hoffman introduces laypeople and ministry leaders to a “theology of reconciliation” that equips Christians to act as reconcilers and bridge builders, wherever they are and whatever issues divide their communities.

For more info on the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1532651228/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1