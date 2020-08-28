If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

Rhode Island Monthly readers have voted, and for the third year in a row What’sUpNewp is among their favorites and is where they turn to for news.

What’sUpNewp was among those honored on Thursday night virtually during Rhode Island Monthly’s 27th Annual Best Of Rhode Island Party.

While What’sUpNewp was recognized for the best “Local news blog” in the statewide category, there was a Newport County category where many more of your favorite businesses were recognized..

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year Rhode Island Monthly surveyed their readers and asked them to name their favorites in a variety of categories, from best restaurant statewide to best free attraction. According to Rhode Island Monthly, there were nearly 100,000 votes in this year’s poll.

This is the third year in a row that What’sUpNewp has been named a Best of Rhode Island winner.

To see a full list of Best of Rhode Island winners, pick up a copy of the September 2020 issues of Rhode Island Monthly.

Thanks to the many Rhode Islanders who contributed their opinions and voted for What’sUpNewp, we thank you and appreciate your support.

Thank you to our amazing team who work tirelessly to bring you all of the news, information, and journalism that you need and care about.

Finally, thank you to you, our readers. Without your support, none of what we do would be possible. Thank you.