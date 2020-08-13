What’s Up Newp is Newport County’s most-read online news source. The information, journalism, and news that we provide on a daily basis are made possible because of the support of our readers and advertisers. Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

With less than three months to the General Election, and even less to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

We will be running the candidates’ answers, grouping according to races. We begin today with the race for Newport City Council, both the At-Large seats and the three Ward seats.

This year’s Newport City Council race is among one of the most competitive races that we’ve seen in recent years.

Currently, there are twelve candidates running for the At-Large seats, with just four to be chosen.

In a primary on September 8th, voters in Newport will narrow down a dozen candidates to just eight for the At-Large seats. In the general election on November 3rd, the top four vote-getters will represent voters on the new council.

Because there are currently three candidates for Ward 3, voters in that district will narrow down three candidates to two candidates during the primary. Ward 1 and Ward 2 each have two candidates and will only face off during the General Election

Along with responding to the candidate survey, What’s Up Newp has invited all candidates running for Newport City Council to join us for a video interview where they will have the opportunity to answer and address a set of questions — about Covid-19, the school bond, tourism, affordability, and more.

Each candidate will be asked the same questions, all of which came from the What’s Up Newp crew and our readers.

As What’s Up Newp schedules these interviews and publishes survey results, we will embed or link to them here.

What’s Up Newp readers can watch the video interviews live as they happen if they wish below or on our Facebook Page, or watch them anytime after they are recorded.

Newport City Council At-Large

Check back often as we are scheduling interviews and publishing results as we receive responses from the candidates.

At-Large and Ward 3 Candidates listed in order of how they will appear on the primary ballot on September 8th.

Jamie Bova (Incumbent)

Justin McLaughlin (Incumbent)

Derek Grinkin

Elizabeth “Beth” Evans Cullen

Video interview scheduled for August 17th at 2 pm

Lynn Ceglie (Ward 2 Incumbent)

Olga Enger

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano

Kevin Michaud

Video interview scheduled for August 18th at 2 pm

Meagan Landry

Elizabeth Fuerte

William Kimes

Susan Taylor (Incumbent)

Newport City Council Ward 1

What’s Up Newp Survey Results for Ward 1

Angela McCalla (Incumbent)

Hugo DeAscentis

Newport City Council Ward 2

Charlie Holder

Kim Salerno

Newport City Council Ward 3

Katheryn Leonard (Incumbent)

Rachel Hussey

Paul Marshall