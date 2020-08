WUN’s Ryan and Frank will have the latest on COVID-19, Tropical Storm Isaias, and much more.

Our guest today includes John Harlow from NBBJ will join us to provide some background and information on the City of Newport’s North End Urban Plan.

Tune in to “What’s Up Newp Video” every weekday at noon! It’s where members of the What’s Up Newp Crew catch up with special guests and provide a rundown of what’s up in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.