Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, enjoy!

Friday, August 14

“Jazz is a Rainbow” Tribute to Aretha Franklin Streaming August 14th

Saturday, August 15

Jamestown Arts Center to host a socially-distanced live music event on August 15

Ida Lewis Distance Race changes date to August 15

Sunday, August 16

Public invited to visit Colonial Jewish Cemetery on August 16

