What’s Up Newp is Newport County’s most-read online news source. The information, journalism, and news that we provide on a daily basis are made possible because of the support of our readers and advertisers. Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.
Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, enjoy!
Friday, August 14
“Jazz is a Rainbow” Tribute to Aretha Franklin Streaming August 14th
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 9 pm – Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Jazz On A Summer Day
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Saturday, August 15
Jamestown Arts Center to host a socially-distanced live music event on August 15
Ida Lewis Distance Race changes date to August 15
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 10 am – Living History Event: The Stamp Act Crisis of 1765
- 11 am –Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Rogues & Scoundrels
- 11 am – Living History Event: The Stamp Act Riots of 1765
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 5 pm – Newport Polo Match at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 9 pm – Dueling Pianos Early Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 11:30 pm – Dueling Pianos Late Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Jazz On A Summer Day
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Sunday, August 16
Public invited to visit Colonial Jewish Cemetery on August 16
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 10 am – Challenger Demons Visit at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 11 am- Newport Colonial Jewish Burying Ground Opens for visitors
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 5 pm – Gnome Surf Happy Camp Sponsored by Innovative Construction, Inc.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Jazz On A Summer Day
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.