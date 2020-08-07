Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Newport, RI – Spending the weekend in or around Newport? Here’s what’s happening in Newport County this weekend, enjoy!
Friday, August 9
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Webinar – Tree Fruits in Rhode Island
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Ragged Island Summer Sessions
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail with Schooner Aurora
- 7 pm – Music Bingo Train Ride
- 8 pm – Bats: Superheroes of the Night Sky
- 9 pm – Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
- A Thousand Cuts
- Creem
City & Government
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
Saturday, August 8th
“Jazz Together” and “Newport Jazz Revival Radio” Coming This Weekend
Newport Polo to host ‘Hurricane Cup’ on Saturday
Things To Do
- Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday)at Pell Elementary School
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 3 pm to 5 pm – Ragged Island Summer Sessions
- 5 pm – FLUID at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 5 pm – Newport Polo at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Ragged Island Summer Sessions
- 6 pm to 10 pm – Newport Jazz Revival Radio
- 9 pm – Dueling Pianos Early Show at TOP of Pelham
- 11:30 pm – Dueling Pianos Late Show at TOP of Pelham
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Sunday, August 9th
Things To Do
- Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail at Schooner Aurora
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Ragged Island Summer Sessions
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Newport Jazz Revival Radio
- 3 pm – Sunday Funday with Mel at Portsmouth Publick House
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 4:30 pm – Sandy Point Beach Cleanup
- 6 pm – Second Sundays From Home: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Know of something we missed or have an event that you'd like to see included here?