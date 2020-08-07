Newport Polo
photo courtesy of Newport Polo

Newport, RI – Spending the weekend in or around Newport? Here’s what’s happening in Newport County this weekend, enjoy!

Friday, August 9

Things To Do 

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Saturday, August 8th

Midtown Oyster Bar

“Jazz Together” and “Newport Jazz Revival Radio” Coming This Weekend

Newport Polo to host ‘Hurricane Cup’ on Saturday

Things To Do 

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet.

Sunday, August 9th

Things To Do 

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet.

Know of something we missed or have an event that you’d like to see included here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

