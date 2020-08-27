Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, August 28 – 30, 2020.
Friday, August 28th
On This Day – August 28, 1987: Actor John Huston dies in Middletown
Things To Do
- Clear The Shelters™ 2020 at the Potter League
- 5 pm – Art Gallery- The Kings Lens And Friends in Newport
- 5 pm – Cross Rhode Blues at Newport Craft Brewing
- 6 pm- Friday Night Live Sail
- 8:30 pm – Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 9 pm – Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- Desert One
- Nomad: In The Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
- Epicentro
- Jazz On A Summers Day
- House Of Cardin
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
- 1 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Terri Cortvriend, candidate for House District 71 (Portsmouth, Middletown)
- 3 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Chris Semonelli, candidate for House District 71 (Portsmouth, Middletown)
Saturday, August 29th
This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island
Things To Do
- Clear The Shelters™ 2020 at the Potter League
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 9 am – A Morning at Fort Butts to Commemorate the Battle of RI
- 9 am – Yoga and Brunch at The Reef
- 11 am – Student Veteran Leadership Excursion
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours
- 5 pm – Newport Polo: Newport vs New York at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
- 8 pm – Dueling Pianos Late Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 11:30 pm – Dueling Pianos Late Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, August 30th
Things To Do
- Clear The Shelters™ 2020 at the Potter League
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 10 am – Porsche Club Visit at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am – Pop-Up Market at Island Park Beach Portsmouth at Flo’s Clam Shack Portsmouth
- 10 am – Chime Practice at Channing Memorial Church
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till on the World Stage
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
