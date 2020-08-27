Photo by Sarah McClutchy

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, August 28 – 30, 2020.

Friday, August 28th


On This Day – August 28, 1987: Actor John Huston dies in Middletown

Things To Do

- Advertisement -

 JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 1 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Terri Cortvriend, candidate for House District 71 (Portsmouth, Middletown)
  • 3 pm: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Chris Semonelli, candidate for House District 71 (Portsmouth, Middletown)

Saturday, August 29th

This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, August 30th

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Help support What’s Up Newp’s coverage

We are committed to ensuring you get all the news you need during the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming primary/general election. To keep that coverage going, we need your help. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today to support our reporting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR