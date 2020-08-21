Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Friday, August 21st
Things To Do
- 4 pm – Pinch pots in the Park ( Newport,R.I. King Park)
- 6 pm – LIVE Music on the Schooner Aurora Sail
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 6 pm – Wicked Acoustic at Localz Burger & Cocktails
- 8:30 pm – Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 9 pm- Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
- Jazz On A Summer Day
- Rebuilding Paradise
- Desert One
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, August 22nd
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 10 am – Island Carpet Yard Sale, to benefit the MLK Community Center
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 5 pm – Newport Polo – Champagne Cup at Newport Polo Grounds
- 6:30 pm – Dueling Pianos Early Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
- 8 pm – Dueling Pianos Late Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
