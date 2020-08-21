Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

Friday, August 21st

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

- Advertisement -

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, August 22nd

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

What’s Up Newp is Newport County’s most-read online news source. The information, journalism, and news that we provide on a daily basis are made possible because of the support of our readers and advertisers. Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR