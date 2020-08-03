Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in Newport County, enjoy!

This list is being updated throughout the week as we learn about new events and meetings. Check back for updates.

Monday, August 3

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Tuesday, August 4th

Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Wednesday, August 5th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Thursday, August 6th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Friday, August 7th

Things To Do

4 pm to 8 pm – Ragged Island Summer Sessions

6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail with Schooner Aurora

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet.

Saturday, August 8th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet.

Sunday, August 9th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet.

Monday, August 10th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

6 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee