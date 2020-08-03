Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in Newport County, enjoy!
This list is being updated throughout the week as we learn about new events and meetings. Check back for updates.
Monday, August 3
Things To Do
- 2020 Flickers Virtual Rhode Island International Film Festival
- 4 pm – Help Clean Up Miantonomi Park
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail with Schooner Aurora
- 6:30 pm – Sunset Yoga by the Sea
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- The Fight
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 5:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Recreation Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Design Review Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
Tuesday, August 4th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
- 2 pm – Mel’s 1st Tuesdays at Tiverton Farmer’s Market
- 5 pm – Jamestown After 5: Beach Clean-up Series
- 6 pm – Virtual Parent Forum On Newport Public Schools Reopening Plans
- 6 pm – Beach Bash Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
- 10 am – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 2 pm – Middletown Personnel Board
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
Wednesday, August 5th
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 1 pm – Housekeeping Job Fair at Newport Marriott
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays (reservations required) at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Middletown After 5: Beach Clean Up
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 6 pm – Dr. Edward Markward, Virtual Music Appreciation Series – August
- 7 pm – Slavery & Freedom in Little Compton – Zoom Lecture
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- 6:45 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
Thursday, August 6th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4:30 pm – Thursday Tunes ft. Dave Alves (reservations required) at Taproot Brewing Co.
- 5:30 pm – Blue & White Sunset Dinner on the Water at Regatta Place
- 6 pm – Summer Picnic Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6:30 pm – “Wine & Vine” Wreath Making Workshop at Newport Art Museum
- 6:30 pm – Cigar and Glenlivet Night at Newport Sportsmans Club
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Lobster Roll and Champagne Cruise
- 8:05 pm – newportFILM presents Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President in the parking lot of Newport Grand Casino
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
- 5:30 pm –Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
Friday, August 7th
Things To Do
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Ragged Island Summer Sessions
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail with Schooner Aurora
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
- A Thousand Cuts
- Creem
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Saturday, August 8th
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday)at Pell Elementary School
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 3 pm to 5 pm – Ragged Island Summer Sessions
- 5 pm – FLUID at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Ragged Island Summer Sessions
- 6 pm to 10 pm – Newport Jazz Revival Radio
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
- A Thousand Cuts
- Creem
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Sunday, August 9th
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail at Schooner Aurora
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Ragged Island Summer Sessions
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Newport Jazz Revival Radio
- 3 pm – Sunday Funday with Mel at Portsmouth Publick House
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 4:30 pm – Sandy Point Beach Cleanup
- 5 pm – Newport Polo at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 6 pm – Second Sundays From Home: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
- A Thousand Cuts
- Creem
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Monday, August 10th
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
- A Thousand Cuts
- Creem
City & Government
- 6 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee