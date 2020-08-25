Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

Tuesday, August 25th

Things To Do

What’s Up Newp Live

12 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kathryn Leonard, candidate for Newport City Council Ward 3

3 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Olga Enger, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

5 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Derek Grinkin, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

Wednesday, August 26th

What’s Up Newp Live

11 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kevin Michaud, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Rick Lombardi, candidate for State Representative District 74 (Jamestown, Middletown)

6:30 pm – What’s Up Newp Live Stream: Newport City Council Meeting

Thursday, August 27th

What’s Up Newp Live

Friday, August 28th

What’s Up Newp Live

Saturday, August 29th

What’s Up Newp Live

Sunday, August 30th

What’s Up Newp Live

Monday, August 31st

6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board

What’s Up Newp Live

