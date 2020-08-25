Photo by Sarah McClutchy / What's Up Newp

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.

Tuesday, August 25th

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What's Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 12 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kathryn Leonard, candidate for Newport City Council Ward 3
  • 3 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Olga Enger, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
  • 5 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Derek Grinkin, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

Wednesday, August 26th

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What's Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 11 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kevin Michaud, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
  • 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Rick Lombardi, candidate for State Representative District 74 (Jamestown, Middletown)
  • 6:30 pm – What's Up Newp Live Stream: Newport City Council Meeting

Thursday, August 27th

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

Friday, August 28th

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

Saturday, August 29th

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

Sunday, August 30th

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

Monday, August 31st

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website

