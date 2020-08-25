Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
Tuesday, August 25th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 1 pm – Carve Stone at Watson Farm!
- 4 pm – Planting & Seed Art 101
- 5 pm – Jamestown After 5: Beach Clean-up Series
- 5:30 pm – Beach Bash Series
- 7 pm – Jazz in the House
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
- Jazz On A Summer’s Day
- Rebuilding Paradise
- Desert One
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 4 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 5 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- 12 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kathryn Leonard, candidate for Newport City Council Ward 3
- 3 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Olga Enger, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
- 5 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Derek Grinkin, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Wednesday, August 26th
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4 pm – Pinch Pots in the Park (King Park, Newport, RI)
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays (reservations required) at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – “The Lafayette Escadrille” Lecture
- 6 pm – Middletown After 5: Beach Clean Up
- 6 pm – Free Summer Concert Series at Little Compton Community Center
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Desert One
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
- Jazz On A Summer’s Day
- Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
- 11 am – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kevin Michaud, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Rick Lombardi, candidate for State Representative District 74 (Jamestown, Middletown)
- 6:30 pm – What’s Up Newp Live Stream: Newport City Council Meeting
Thursday, August 27th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 1 pm – Carve Stone at Watson Farm!
- 4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! at Flat Waves
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 5:30 pm – Summer Picnic Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6:45 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise Featuring Island Time Steel Band
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Desert One
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
- Jazz On A Summer’s Day
- Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Traffic Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Friday, August 28th
Things To Do
- Clear The Shelters™ 2020 at the Potter League
- 5 pm – Art Gallery- The Kings Lens And Friends in Newport
- 5 pm – Cross Rhode Blues at Newport Craft Brewing
- 6 pm- Friday Night Live Sail
- 8:30 pm – Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 9 pm – Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Saturday, August 29th
Things To Do
- Clear The Shelters™ 2020 at the Potter League
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 9 am – A Morning at Fort Butts to Commemorate the Battle of RI
- 9 am – Yoga and Brunch at The Reef
- 11 am – Student Veteran Leadership Excursion
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours
- 5 pm – Newport Polo: Newport vs New York at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
- 8 pm – Dueling Pianos Late Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 11:30 pm – Dueling Pianos Late Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Sunday, August 30th
Things To Do
- Clear The Shelters™ 2020 at the Potter League
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 10 am – Porsche Club Visit at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am – Pop-Up Market at Island Park Beach Portsmouth at Flo’s Clam Shack Portsmouth
- 10 am – Chime Practice at Channing Memorial Church
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till on the World Stage
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Monday, August 31st
Things To Do
- Clear The Shelters™ 2020 at the Potter League
- 5 pm – Industry Night at The Reef
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
What’s Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
