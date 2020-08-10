Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island this week, August 10 – 17.
We’ll update this list as more events and meetings are announced so check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see included here, email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, August 10
️Things To Do
- 5 pm – Industry Night at The Reef
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
- 6:30 pm – Music on the Beach – 2nd to None Band
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
- A Thousand Cuts
- Creem
City & Government
- 4 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Tuesday, August 11
Portsmouth Town Council to host Council Meeting on August 11, here’s what’s on the…
Today In Newport History: August 11, 1866 – First Roller Skating Rink Opens to…
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 5 pm – Jamestown After 5: Beach Clean-up Series
- 6 pm – Beach Bash Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Beer Tasting and Sunset Cruise
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
Wednesday, August 12
Newport City Council to host next Regular Meeting on August 12, here’s what’s on…
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays (reservations required) at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Middletown After 5: Beach Clean Up
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 6:30 pm – Sunset Yoga by the Sea
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
- Marley
- Jazz On A Summer Day
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 9 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 3 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 4 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
Thursday, August 13
Governor Raimondo, Dr. Fauci to discuss reopening schools during virtual forum on August 13
Newport Gallery Night returns on August 13
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4:30 pm – Thursday Tunes ft. Dan DeCristofaro (reservations required) at Taproot Brewing
- 4:30 pm – What’s Working? How to Formulate & Evaluate Your Business Goals
- 5 pm – August Newport Gallery Night
- 6 pm – August 13 Parent Forum On Newport Public Schools Reopening Plans
- 6 pm – Summer Picnic Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7:30 pm – Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’: A Guided Seminar Series For Teachers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- The Fight
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
- Jazz On A Summer Day
City & Government
Friday, August 14
“Jazz is a Rainbow” Tribute to Aretha Franklin Streaming August 14th
Things To Do
- 8 am to 5 pm – Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 9 pm – Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Jazz On A Summer Day
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Saturday, August 15
Jamestown Arts Center to host a socially-distanced live music event on August 15
Ida Lewis Distance Race changes date to August 15
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 10 am – Living History Event: The Stamp Act Crisis of 1765
- 11 am –Newport Historical Society Walking Tour: Rogues & Scoundrels
- 11 am – Living History Event: The Stamp Act Riots of 1765
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 9 pm – Dueling Pianos Early Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 11:30 pm – Dueling Pianos Late Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Jazz On A Summer Day
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Sunday, August 16
Public invited to visit Colonial Jewish Cemetery on August 16
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 10 am – Challenger Demons Visit at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 11 am- Newport Colonial Jewish Burying Ground Opens for visitors
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 5 pm – Gnome Surf Happy Camp Sponsored by Innovative Construction, Inc.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Jazz On A Summer Day
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Monday, August 17
Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled yet.
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Jazz On A Summer Day
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.