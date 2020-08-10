Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island this week, August 10 – 17.

We’ll update this list as more events and meetings are announced so check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see included here, email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, August 10

️Things To Do

City & Government

Tuesday, August 11

Portsmouth Town Council to host Council Meeting on August 11, here’s what’s on the…

Today In Newport History: August 11, 1866 – First Roller Skating Rink Opens to…

Things To Do

City & Government

Wednesday, August 12

Newport City Council to host next Regular Meeting on August 12, here’s what’s on…

Things To Do

City & Government

Thursday, August 13

Governor Raimondo, Dr. Fauci to discuss reopening schools during virtual forum on August 13

Newport Gallery Night returns on August 13

Things To Do

City & Government

Friday, August 14

“Jazz is a Rainbow” Tribute to Aretha Franklin Streaming August 14th

Things To Do

City & Government

Saturday, August 15

Jamestown Arts Center to host a socially-distanced live music event on August 15

Ida Lewis Distance Race changes date to August 15

Things To Do

City & Government

Sunday, August 16

Public invited to visit Colonial Jewish Cemetery on August 16

Things To Do

City & Government

Monday, August 17

Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport

Things To Do

City & Government

