Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week.
Monday, August 17th
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
- 5 pm – Industry Night at The Reef
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- A Thousand Cuts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- Creem
- Jazz On A Summer Day
- Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
- The Fight
- Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
- 4 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
Tuesday, August 18th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch
- 5 pm – Jamestown After 5: Beach Clean-up Series
- 5:30 pm – Sail Newport’s All Decked Out Summer Fundraiser
- 5:30 pm – Beach Bash Series with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – Furniture Inside Out: The Dressing Table
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Prosecco Spritzers at Sunset Cruise
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Little Compton Board of Canvassers
- 10 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 11 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 1 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Wednesday, August 19th
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays (reservations required) at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm – Middletown After 5: Beach Clean Up
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 6 pm – Virtual Sip & Chop: Healthy Pizzas and Hearty Salads
- 8 pm – We Love Lucy’s Hearth virtual summer concert
City & Government
- 8 am – Newport Trust & Investment Commission
- 12 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Building Code Board of Appeals
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
Thursday, August 20th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 12 pm – Virtual Business During Hours
- 12 pm – Career Development Workshop – Resume & Cover Letter Building
- 4 pm – Read/Eat/Chat at Newport Art Museum
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage with Bike Newport
- 4:30 pm – Thursday Tunes ft. Lucas O’Reilly (reservations required)
- 5:30 pm – Summer Picnic Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – An Evening with James Montgomery
- 6:45 pm – Coastal Queen Lobster Roll and Champagne Cruise from Newport
City & Government
- 3:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Friday, August 21st
Things To Do
- 4 pm – Pinch pots in the Park ( Newport,R.I. King Park)
- 6 pm – LIVE Music on the Schooner Aurora Sail
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 6 pm – Wicked Acoustic at Localz Burger & Cocktails
- 8:30 pm – Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 9 pm- Dueling Pianos at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, August 22nd
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 10 am – Island Carpet Yard Sale, to benefit the MLK Community Center
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 5 pm – Newport Polo – August Invitational at Newport Polo Grounds
- 6:30 pm – Dueling Pianos Early Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
- 8 pm – Dueling Pianos Late Show at TOP of Pelham, Newport RI
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, August 23rd
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors under the Willows
- 9:30 am – Watercolor Workshops at Watson Farm
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 4 pm – The John Hillman Band rescheduled -Reservation Req’d at The Pub at 2 Mile Corner
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
- 7 pm – Queen Esther Online Concert with Common Fence Music
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Monday, August 24th
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Fore the Frontline at Newport National Golf Club
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
