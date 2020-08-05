Newport, RI – Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week, July 13 – 21, 2020.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions on What’s Up Newp are brought to you by OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company.

Read more about this locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company at the bottom of this story.

Newport

70 Carroll Avenue #509 sold for $200,5000 on July 31st.

61 Admiral Kalbfus Road sold for $287,5000 on July 28th.

Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

12 Mt. Vernon Street #1 sold for $345,000 on July 31st.

252 Maple Avenue sold for $365,900 on July 31st.

48 Dudley Avenue sold for $375,000 on July 31st.

18 Calvert Street sold for $470,000 on July 29th.

1 Comemrcial Wharf #63B sold for $535,000 on July 31st.

1 Dana Street sold for $540,000 on August 3rd.

158 Narragansett Avenue #P sold for $640,000 on July 30th.

13 Boss Court sold for $675,000 on July 28th.

Middletown

4 Thelma Lane #2 sold for $425,000 on July 31st.

308 Chases Lane #B sold for $449,900 on August 3rd.

435 Turner Road sold for $450,000 on August 3rd.

81 Osprey Court sold for $495,000 on July 30th.

6 Tuckerman Terrace sold for $2,500,000 on July 29th.

Portsmouth

20 Leland Point Drive sold for $293,000 on July 31st.

56 Lawton Brook Lane sold for $299,000 on July 31st.

24 Flint Corn Road sold for $331,336 on August 3rd.

512 Boyds Lane sold for $334,000 on July 28th.

61 Holliston Avenue sold for $334,400 on July 29th.

499 Wapping Road sold for $396,000 on July 31st.

15 Dore Way sold for $425,000 on July 31st.

283 Rolling Hill Road sold for $474,900 on August 3rd.

90 Summit Road sold for $515,000 on July 29th.

26 Faulkner Circle sold for $519,000 on July 29th.

315 Sea Meadow Drive sold for $587,500 on August 3rd.

182 Carriage Drive sold for $640,000 on August 4th.

9a Roger Williams Court sold for $732,5000 on August 3rd.

125 Cory’s Lane #Puritan sold for $975,000 on July 28th.

125 Corey’s Lane #Resolute sold for $1,000,000 on July 31st.

82 Glen Road sold for $1,300,000 on August 3rd.

409 Vanderbilt Lane sold for $1,500,000 on July 31st.

OUR Real Estate

OUR Real Estate is a full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company. Established in June of 2019, OUR embodies a fresh take on real estate and is driven to make the search and sell process as seamless as possible. We extend far beyond what a conventional brokerage firm offers through our commitment to getting you acclimated, informed, and connected to the community. We have diligently created a culture that spurs collaboration and drives social media with creative marketing techniques. Based in Newport, RI our agents possess a quality over quantity mindset, and will work all over the state of Rhode Island to secure the perfect place for you.

OUR Real Estate is independently owned by the Principal Broker, Lauren Mailloux. Lauren was born and raised in Rhode Island. She graduated from Portsmouth High School and continued her education at the University of Rhode Island. Lauren received her real estate license and later acquired her brokerage license. She is committed to providing unwavering integrity, expertise, and negotiation skills for the sole benefit of her clients.

OUR Real Estate is located on lower Thames Street in the heart of Newport. The door to our chic and welcoming office is always open, come see for yourself why we consider ourselves the next generation of real estate.

For more info, visit https://www.our-realestate.com/