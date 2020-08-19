Newport, RI – Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions on What’s Up Newp are brought to you by OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company.

Read more about this locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company at the bottom of this story.

Newport

- Advertisement -

8 Cliff Terrace sold for $3,495,000 on August 12th.

101 Washington Street sold for $2,850,000 on August 14th.

91 Washington Street sold for $1,750,000 on August 17th.

37 Kay Street sold for $900,000 on August 14th.

21 Elm Street sold for $885,000 on August 18th.

38 Everett Street sold for $772,000 on August 14th.

10 Sunshine Court sold for $720,000 on August 18th.

121 Kay Street sold for $595,000 on August 13th.

37 Whitwell Avenue sold for $325,000 on August 14th.

141 Narragansett Avenue #3B sold for $349,900 on August 12th.

20 Berkeley Avenue #4 sold for $345,000 on August 17th.

315 Broadway #1 sold for $283,000 on August 13th.

19 Third Street sold for $780,000 on August 13th.

37 Connection Street sold for $699,000 on August 14th.

Middletown

28 Esplanade Boulevard sold for $2,350,000 on August 17th.

189 Tuckerman Avenue sold for $975,000 on August 17th.

98 Ellery Avenue sold for $660,000 on August 17th.

3 Admiral Court sold for $265,000 on August 14th.

Portsmouth

148 Devin Drive sold for $1,125,000 on August 13th.

66 Randolph Way sold for $715,000 on August 14th.

9 Black Point Lane sold for $612,500 on August 14th.

139 Heritage Drive sold for $545,700 on August 14th.

39 Windward Drive sold for $464,000 on August 18th.

112 Holliston Avenue sold for $445,157 on August 14th.

124 Storm King Drive sold for $539,000 on August 13th.

OUR Real Estate

OUR Real Estate is a full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company. Established in June of 2019, OUR embodies a fresh take on real estate and is driven to make the search and sell process as seamless as possible. We extend far beyond what a conventional brokerage firm offers through our commitment to getting you acclimated, informed, and connected to the community. We have diligently created a culture that spurs collaboration and drives social media with creative marketing techniques. Based in Newport, RI our agents possess a quality over quantity mindset, and will work all over the state of Rhode Island to secure the perfect place for you.

OUR Real Estate is independently owned by the Principal Broker, Lauren Mailloux. Lauren was born and raised in Rhode Island. She graduated from Portsmouth High School and continued her education at the University of Rhode Island. Lauren received her real estate license and later acquired her brokerage license. She is committed to providing unwavering integrity, expertise, and negotiation skills for the sole benefit of her clients.

OUR Real Estate is located on lower Thames Street in the heart of Newport. The door to our chic and welcoming office is always open, come see for yourself why we consider ourselves the next generation of real estate.

For more info, visit https://www.our-realestate.com/