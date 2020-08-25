Newport, RI – Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Newport

5 Harbor View Drive sold for $5,100,000 on August 24th.

529 Bellevue Avenue sold for $2,575,000 on August 20th.

10 Sea View Avenue sold for $900,000 on August 21st.

21 Elm Street sold for $885,000 on August 18th.

10 Sunshine Court sold for $720,000 on August 18th.

15 Stockholm Street sold for $630,000 on August 19th.

28 Wilbur Avenue sold for $577,501 on August 20th.

12 La Salle Place sold for $532,500 on August 18th.

48 Thurston Avenue sold for $410,000 on August 19th.

30 Beacon Court sold for $372,000 on August 21st.

90 Rhode Island Avenue #3 sold for $340,000 on August 21st.

70 Carroll Avenue #309 sold for $205,000 on August 24th.

30 Middleton Avenue sold for $835,000 on August 19th.

Middletown

266 Meadow Lane sold for $755,000 on August 24th.

34 Freeborn Street sold for $415,000 on August 24th.

Portsmouth

63 Attleboro Avenue sold for $695,000 on August 20th.

39 Windward Drive sold for $464,000 on August 18th.

29 Union Street sold for $385,000 on August 21st.

68 Cherokee Drive sold for $385,000 on August 21st.

34 Stage Coach Road sold for $375,000 on August 24th.

86 Mail Coach Road sold for $363,500 on August 18th.

