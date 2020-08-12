Newport, RI – Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Newport

41 Hunter Avenue sold for $829,000 on August 7th.

9 Howard Street sold for $675,000 on August 7th.

16 Poplar Street sold for $550,000 on August 11th.

173 Rhode Island Avenue sold for $538,700 on August 7th.

110 N Champlin Place N sold for $510,000 on August 7th.

35 Pelham Street #C sold for $280,000 on August 6th.

4 Eastnor Court sold for $675,000 on August 6th.

27 Vaughan Avenue sold for $625,000 on August 5th.

Middletown

132 Center Avenue sold for $505,000 on August 11th.

13 Hilltop Avenue sold for $425,000 on August 7th.

18 Draper Avenue sold for $400,000 on August 5th.

14 Colony Drive sold for $389,900 on August 7th.

1580 West Main Road sold for $320,000 on August 5th.

Portsmouth

182 Armando Drive sold for $825,000 on August 5th.

208 Indian Avenue sold for $765,000 on August 7th.

182 Carriage Drive sold for $640,000 on August 4th.

1156 Anthony Road sold for $455,000 on August 7th.

