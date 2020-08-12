Newport, RI – Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, August 12th at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held virtually.

The full agenda for the meeting can be viewed here – https://bit.ly/3gUYqf6

This is a What’s Up Newp Broadcast, follow the instructions below to participate in the official meeting.

Telephone Access is available Toll-Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 https://zoom.us/j/97895088337

Password: 658513