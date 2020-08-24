Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendant of Newport Public Schools, will join us for a live video interview at 3:30 pm on Monday, August 24th and at 3:30 pm on Monday, August 31st to keep us up to date with the latest information and news in regards to schools reopening on September 14th in Newport.
