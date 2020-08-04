Newport City Council will be meeting virtually today at 4:30 pm for a COVID-19 update and to vote on an extension of the state of emergency. City Council will also discuss and vote on a resolution regarding whether future Council meetings should continue to be held with the Council in the Chambers with no members of the public or everyone separately on Zoom.

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast. To participate or watch the official meeting, follow these instructions. Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free) or 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0282 (Toll Free) Meeting ID: 922 6938 0490 https://zoom.us/j/92269380490