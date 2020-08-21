Air Station Cape Cod has released U.S. Coast Guard video of a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew successfully completing a medevac of a commercial fishing vessel crewmember off Rhode Island on August 14, 2020.

The crewmember was then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital by EMS, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The location of the incident and condition of the patient at this time were not released.

Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick