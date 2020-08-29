If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy this September.

Tuesday, September 8th, 6:00pm

Retro Game Club

Join us for a special edition of Retro Game Club on the Library’s Discord Server! In this virtual play-from-home edition, we’ll be streaming a series of party games — and you can play along at home. All you need is a computer and a smartphone. Visit tivertonlibrary.org for details on how to log in to Discord. You can visit the Retro Game Club Discord Server any time for videogame resources, information, links for your favorite retro and modern games and systems, as well as resources for playing and making games.

Wednesday, September 9th, 6:30pm

Virtual Cookbook Club: Local Flavors

The farmer’s markets and our gardens are bursting. This month, the Library Cookbook Club will enjoy the flavors of the season with recipes from Local Flavors: Cooking and Eating from America’s Farmers’ Markets by Deborah Madison. Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the library; the book is also available for download on the eZone. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log-in and use Zoom.

Friday, September 11th, 10:30am

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, meet us on Zoom for a discussion of Simon the Fiddler by Paulette Jiles. New members are always welcome! Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the library; digital copies are available for download on the eZone. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log-in and use Zoom.

Mondays, September 14th and 28th, 6:00pm

Fly-Tying with the RI DEM

Join the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Division of Fish and Wildlife, to learn to make your own freshwater flies for fly fishing. All participants must wear a mask or face covering that completely covers their mouth and nose and practice physical distancing by keeping a 6-foot distance from each other. Space is strictly limited and registration is required. Visit tivertonlibrary.org or contact Deb at 401-625-6796 for more information.

Wednesday, September 16th, 6:00pm

Movie & Trivia Night

Pop some popcorn, pick out your favorite movie candy, and join us to watch The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. We can chat and answer movie trivia while we watch! You will need a Netflix account, or sign up for a Netflix free trial, to participate. Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to access the Watch Party.

Wednesday, September 23rd, 6:30pm

Virtual Makers Meet-Up

What have you been making at home lately? Please join us for this informal meet-up to show off our creations. New members are always welcome! Feel free to craft while we chat! Visit tivertonlibrary.org to register, and we will send you information on how to log-in and use Zoom.