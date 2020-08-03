Ahead of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Isaias making its way up the East Coast this week, the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch and Hurricane Local Statement for Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and northern Connecticut.

The storm is expected to impact southern New England on Tuesday evening.

We’ll continue to keep a close eye on Isaias and provide updates as needed.

Tropical Storm Watch

Isaias Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 25 National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA AL092020 525 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020 RIZ007-031730- /O.NEW.KBOX.TR.A.1009.200803T0925Z-000000T0000Z/ Newport RI- 525 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020 ...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT... A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Newport * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box $$

Hurricane Local Statement

Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 25 CTZ002>004-MAZ002>024-026-RIZ001>008-031745- Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 25 National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA AL092020 540 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020 This product covers Southern New England ...TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND TUESDAY EVENING... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for northern Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for northern Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. * STORM INFORMATION: - About 970 miles southwest of Nantucket MA - 29.7N 79.9W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North or 355 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to quickly track through southeast New York and western New England Tuesday evening before heading into northern New England. Most of the storm`s impacts will occur during about a 6 hour period early Tuesday night. Strong southerly winds gusting to 40 to 60 mph may be capable of downing some trees and power lines. There is also the possibility of an isolated tornado. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with the higher totals closer to the Berkshires, where minor urban or poor drainage flooding may occur. It`s possible that parts of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts receive less than one inch of rain. Minor coastal flooding may impact south coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts during high tide Tuesday evening. Inundation would be less than one foot above ground level if it were to occur. Rough surf and an increased risk of dangerous rip currents should affect south coastal beaches Tuesday and at least into Wednesday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across southern New England. Potential impacts in this area include: - Several large trees snapped or uprooted. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southern New England. Minor coastal flooding may occur along the south coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts during the Tuesday evening high tide. Inundation would be less than 1 foot above ground level. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across western Massachusetts and north central Connecticut. Potential impacts include: - Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Elsewhere across southern New England, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across western Massachusetts and north central Connecticut. Potential impacts include: - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, and minor damage to roofs. Elsewhere across southern New England, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant. $$ JWD