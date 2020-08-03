Ahead of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Isaias making its way up the East Coast this week, the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch and Hurricane Local Statement for Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and northern Connecticut.

The storm is expected to impact southern New England on Tuesday evening.

We’ll continue to keep a close eye on Isaias and provide updates as needed.

Tropical Storm Watch

Isaias Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 25
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA  AL092020
525 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

Newport RI-
525 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible
somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
    - Newport

* WIND
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
        - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
      to 57 mph
        - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
          force.
        - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be
          underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.
        - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind
          becomes hazardous.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
        - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
          mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
        - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
          uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
          are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
          over.
        - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
          urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
          conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
        - Scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be
      updated shortly.

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this
      time. To be updated shortly.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated
      shortly.

* FLOODING RAIN
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
        - Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
      localized flooding rain
        - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
          localized flooding from heavy rain.
        - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
          vulnerable to flooding.
        - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
        - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
        - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter
          currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become
          swollen and overflow in spots.
        - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in
          usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding
          of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor
          drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds
          become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and
          bridge closures.

* TORNADO
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
        - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few
      tornadoes
        - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
          few tornadoes.
        - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
          tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
          hazardous weather arrives.
        - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
          quickly.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
        - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
          execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
        - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
          power and communications disruptions.
        - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
          chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
          overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
          shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
          off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
    - https://www.weather.gov/box

Hurricane Local Statement

Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 25
Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 25
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA  AL092020
540 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

This product covers Southern New England

...TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND
TUESDAY EVENING...

NEW INFORMATION
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
    - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for northern Connecticut,
      Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
    - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for northern Connecticut,
      Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

* STORM INFORMATION:
    - About 970 miles southwest of Nantucket MA
    - 29.7N 79.9W
    - Storm Intensity 70 mph
    - Movement North or 355 degrees at 9 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to quickly track through southeast
New York and western New England Tuesday evening before heading into
northern New England. Most of the storm`s impacts will occur during
about a 6 hour period early Tuesday night.

Strong southerly winds gusting to 40 to 60 mph may be capable of
downing some trees and power lines. There is also the possibility of an
isolated tornado. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with
the higher totals closer to the Berkshires, where minor urban or poor
drainage flooding may occur. It`s possible that parts of Rhode Island
and eastern Massachusetts receive less than one inch of rain.

Minor coastal flooding may impact south coastal Rhode Island and
Massachusetts during high tide Tuesday evening. Inundation would be
less than one foot above ground level if it were to occur.

Rough surf and an increased risk of dangerous rip currents should
affect south coastal beaches Tuesday and at least into Wednesday.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
southern New England. Potential impacts in this area include:
    - Several large trees snapped or uprooted.
    - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
      in areas with above ground lines.

* SURGE:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southern New
England. Minor coastal flooding may occur along the south coast of
Rhode Island and Massachusetts during the Tuesday evening high tide.
Inundation would be less than 1 foot above ground level.

* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across western Massachusetts and north central Connecticut.
Potential impacts include:
- Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow.
    - Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation
      at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some
      streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and
      retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous.
      Some road and bridge closures.

Elsewhere across southern New England, little to no impact is
anticipated.

* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
western Massachusetts and north central Connecticut. Potential
impacts include:
    - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
      and communications disruptions.
    - Large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
      knocked over, and minor damage to roofs.

Elsewhere across southern New England, little to no impact is
anticipated.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.

Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are
unable to make personal preparations.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets
for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the
forecast.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Boston/Norton MA around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.

