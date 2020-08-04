The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning, Coastal Flood Advisory, and Hurricane Local Statement ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’s impact on southern New England.

This story was last updated on August 4th at 7 am.

Tropical Storm Warning

Isaias Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 29
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA  AL092020
501 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

RIZ007-041715-
/O.CON.KBOX.TR.W.1009.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
Newport RI-
501 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
    - Newport

* WIND
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
        - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
      to 57 mph
        - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
          previous assessment.
        - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
          force.
        - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
          completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
          damage.
        - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
        - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
          mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
        - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
          uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
          are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
          over.
        - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
          urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
          conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
        - Scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be
      updated shortly.

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this
      time. To be updated shortly.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated
      shortly.

* FLOODING RAIN
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
        - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No significant rainfall forecast

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no
      potential for flooding rain
        - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous
          assessment.
        - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain.
        - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect
          against flooding rain at this time.
        - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
        - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain.

* TORNADO
    - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
        - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

    - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
      UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few
      tornadoes
        - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
          previous assessment.
        - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
          few tornadoes.
        - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
          tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
          hazardous weather arrives.
        - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
          quickly.

    - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
        - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
          execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
        - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
          power and communications disruptions.
        - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
          chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
          overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
          shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
          off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
    - https://www.weather.gov/box

$$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
656 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

MAZ020-021-RIZ002-004>007-051100-
Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Southeast Providence RI-
Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-
656 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeastern Massachusetts,
northern Rhode Island and southern Rhode Island.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the
Internet for more information about the following hazards.

   Tropical Storm Warning.
   Coastal Flood Advisory.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the
Internet for more information about the following hazards.

   Tropical Storm Warning.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

$$

Hurricane Local Statement

Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 29
CTZ002>004-MAZ002>024-026-RIZ001>008-041715-

Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 29
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA  AL092020
512 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

This product covers Southern New England

** Tropical Storm Isaias To Impact Southern New England Later Today and
 Early Tonight **

Tuesday...

NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
    - None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
    - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for northern Connecticut,
      Massachusetts, and Rhode island.

* STORM INFORMATION:
    - About 530 miles southwest of Nantucket MA
    - 36.3N 77.5W
    - Storm Intensity 70 mph
    - Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 28 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to quickly track through southeast
New York and western New England this evening, before heading into
northern New England. Most of the storm`s impacts will occur during
about a 6 hour period from late this afternoon through early tonight.

Strong southerly winds gusting to 40 to 60 mph may be capable of
downing some trees and power lines. There is also the possibility of
an isolated tornado, especially near the Connecticut River Valley.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with the higher totals
closer to the Berkshires, where urban or small stream flooding may
occur. Rainfall totals will decrease farther east. Much of Rhode
Island and eastern Massachusetts should receive less than one inch of
rain.

Minor coastal flooding will affect south coastal Rhode Island and
Massachusetts during high tide early tonight, resulting in inundation
of 1 to 2 feet ground level, primarily affecting more vulnerable shore
roads and low lying areas.

Rough surf and an increased risk of dangerous rip currents will affect
south coastal beaches today and Wednesday.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* WIND:
Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts
across southern New England. Potential impacts in this area include:
    - Several large trees snapped or uprooted.
    - Scattered power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts
across parts of western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. Potential
impacts include:

   - Small streams, creeks, and ditches may overflow.
   - Rapid inundation of underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor
     drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water
     as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
     become hazardous.

Elsewhere across Southern New England, little to no impact is
anticipated.

* TORNADOES:
Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
Southern New England, especially near the Connecticut River Valley.
Potential impacts include:
    - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
      and communications disruptions.
    - Large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
      knocked over, and minor damage to roofs.

* SURGE:
Minor impacts are anticipated across south coastal Rhode Island and
Massachusetts, including the Narragansett Bay shoreline, around the
time of high tide tonight which occurs between 930 PM and 10 PM.
Inundation of 1 to 2 feet above ground level is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------

* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.

Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles
can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide
poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly
ventilated area.

Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown!

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Boston/Norton MA around 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.

$$

JWD

Coastal Flood Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
324 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

MAZ020-021-RIZ002-004>007-041600-
/O.NEW.KBOX.CF.Y.0011.200804T2300Z-200805T0300Z/
Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Southeast Providence RI-
Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-
324 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level
  expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
  waterways (5.2 to 7.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE...South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

* WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Minor coastal flooding occurs along the most
  vulnerable shoreline locales in Newport, Portsmouth and
  Middletown. This includes flooding at parking lots near
  beaches in Newport, and a portion of Hazard Road. Minor
  coastal flooding also occurs on several streets in the Common
  Fence Point area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.

&&

&&

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

Narragansett Bay at Fox Point
MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 4.3 ft, Major 5.8 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   4.9/ 5.4   0.2/ 0.7   0.2/ 0.7     1       None
 04/10 PM   6.7/ 7.2   2.0/ 2.5   1.6/ 2.0     3      Minor
 05/10 AM   4.9/ 5.4   0.2/ 0.7   0.2/ 0.7     1       None
 05/10 PM   5.1/ 5.6   0.4/ 0.9   0.2/ 0.7     1       None
 06/11 AM   4.7/ 5.2   0.1/ 0.6   0.2/ 0.7     1       None
 06/11 PM   4.7/ 5.2   0.1/ 0.6   0.2/ 0.7     1       None

Narragansett Bay at Conimicut Point
MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 5.4 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   5.1/ 5.6   0.5/ 1.0   0.4/ 0.9     1       None
 04/10 PM   7.5/ 8.0   2.8/ 3.4   2.5/ 3.0     3      Minor
 05/10 AM   5.1/ 5.6   0.5/ 1.0   0.5/ 1.0     1       None
 05/10 PM   5.2/ 5.7   0.7/ 1.1   0.5/ 1.0     1       None
 06/11 AM   4.7/ 5.2   0.1/ 0.6   0.2/ 0.7     1       None
 06/11 PM   4.7/ 5.2   0.2/ 0.7   0.2/ 0.8     1       None

Narragansett Bay at Quonset Point
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.5 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 3.4 ft, Major 5.4 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   4.5/ 5.0   0.4/ 0.9   0.2/ 0.8     1       None
 04/10 PM   6.7/ 7.2   2.6/ 3.1   2.2/ 2.7     3      Minor
 05/10 AM   4.5/ 5.0   0.4/ 0.9   0.4/ 0.9     2       None
 05/10 PM   4.7/ 5.2   0.6/ 1.1   0.4/ 0.9     1       None
 06/11 AM   4.2/ 4.7   0.1/ 0.6   0.2/ 0.7     1       None
 06/11 PM   4.2/ 4.7   0.1/ 0.6   0.2/ 0.7     1       None

Mount Hope Bay near Bristol Point RI
MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 9.5 ft, Major 12.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.5 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   4.6/ 5.1   0.1/ 0.6   0.4/ 0.9     1       None
 04/10 PM   7.0/ 7.5   2.5/ 3.0   2.2/ 2.7     3      Minor
 05/09 AM   4.6/ 5.1   0.1/ 0.6   0.7/ 1.1     2       None
 05/10 PM   5.1/ 5.6   0.6/ 1.1   0.5/ 1.0     1       None
 06/10 AM   4.2/ 4.7  -0.2/ 0.2   0.2/ 0.8     1       None
 06/11 PM   4.7/ 5.2   0.2/ 0.7   0.2/ 0.8     1       None

Westerly RI at Watch Hill
MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 9.5 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 4.9 ft, Major 6.4 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/10 AM   3.0/ 3.5  -0.2/ 0.3   0.2/ 0.7     2       None
 04/10 PM   5.0/ 5.5   1.9/ 2.3   1.9/ 2.3    5-7     Minor
 05/11 AM   3.0/ 3.5  -0.2/ 0.3   0.2/ 0.7     3       None
 05/11 PM   3.2/ 3.7   0.1/ 0.6   0.2/ 0.7    3-4      None
 06/11 AM   2.7/ 3.2  -0.3/ 0.2   0.1/ 0.6     3       None
 07/12 AM   2.8/ 3.4  -0.2/ 0.2   0.1/ 0.6    2-3      None

Newport Harbor
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 3.4 ft, Major 4.9 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   4.2/ 4.7   0.1/ 0.6   0.2/ 0.8     2       None
 04/10 PM   6.2/ 6.7   2.1/ 2.6   2.1/ 2.6     3      Minor
 05/10 AM   4.0/ 4.5   0.0/ 0.5   0.2/ 0.8     2       None
 05/10 PM   4.2/ 4.7   0.2/ 0.7   0.2/ 0.8     2       None
 06/10 AM   3.9/ 4.4  -0.2/ 0.2   0.2/ 0.7     2       None
 06/11 PM   4.0/ 4.5  -0.2/ 0.3   0.2/ 0.7     1       None

Newport South Coast Beaches
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   3.7/ 4.2   0.2/ 0.8   0.2/ 0.7     3       None
 04/10 PM   5.6/ 6.1   2.1/ 2.6   1.8/ 2.2   8-10     Minor
 05/10 AM   3.7/ 4.2   0.2/ 0.8   0.2/ 0.7    4-5      None
 05/10 PM   3.9/ 4.4   0.4/ 0.9   0.2/ 0.7     4       None
 06/10 AM   3.6/ 4.1   0.1/ 0.6   0.1/ 0.6     3       None
 06/11 PM   3.6/ 4.1   0.1/ 0.6   0.1/ 0.6    2-3      None

Westport
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   3.7/ 4.2   0.2/ 0.8   0.5/ 1.0     3       None
 04/10 PM   5.7/ 6.2   2.2/ 2.7   2.1/ 2.6    7-8     Minor
 05/10 AM   3.7/ 4.2   0.2/ 0.8   0.5/ 1.0    4-5      None
 05/10 PM   4.0/ 4.5   0.5/ 1.0   0.6/ 1.1     4       None
 06/11 AM   3.7/ 4.2   0.2/ 0.7   0.4/ 0.9     3       None
 06/11 PM   3.6/ 4.1   0.1/ 0.6   0.4/ 0.9     2       None

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.5 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 4.1 ft, Major 6.1 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   4.2/ 4.7   0.4/ 0.9   0.5/ 1.0     1       None
 04/10 PM   6.1/ 6.6   2.2/ 2.7   2.0/ 2.5    3-6     Minor
 05/10 AM   4.2/ 4.7   0.4/ 0.9   0.5/ 1.0     2       None
 05/10 PM   4.6/ 5.1   0.7/ 1.1   0.5/ 1.0     2       None
 06/10 AM   4.2/ 4.7   0.2/ 0.8   0.5/ 1.0     2       None
 06/11 PM   4.4/ 4.9   0.5/ 1.0   0.5/ 1.0     1       None

Mount Hope Bay near Fall River MA
MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 9.5 ft, Major 12.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 4.8 ft, Major 7.3 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   5.2/ 5.7   0.5/ 1.0   0.2/ 0.8     1       None
 04/09 PM   6.9/ 7.4   2.2/ 2.7   1.9/ 2.3     3      Minor
 05/10 AM   5.1/ 5.6   0.4/ 0.9   0.2/ 0.8     1       None
 05/10 PM   5.2/ 5.7   0.6/ 1.1   0.2/ 0.8     1       None
 06/11 AM   5.0/ 5.5   0.2/ 0.8   0.2/ 0.8     1       None
 06/11 PM   5.0/ 5.5   0.2/ 0.8   0.2/ 0.8     1       None

Buzzards Bay at Mattapoisett
MLLW Categories - Minor 8.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 12.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 4.4 ft, Moderate 5.9 ft, Major 7.9 ft

             Total      Total    Departure
 Day/Time    Tide       Tide     from Norm   Waves    Flood
            ft MLLW    ft MHHW       ft       ft      Impact
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 04/09 AM   4.7/ 5.2   0.6/ 1.1   0.5/ 1.0     1       None
 04/10 PM   6.8/ 7.3   2.7/ 3.2   2.2/ 2.7    3-6      None
 05/09 AM   4.9/ 5.4   0.8/ 1.3   1.0/ 1.5     2       None
 05/10 PM   5.1/ 5.6   1.0/ 1.5   0.7/ 1.1     2       None
 06/10 AM   4.4/ 4.9   0.2/ 0.8   0.4/ 0.9     2       None
 06/11 PM   4.5/ 5.0   0.4/ 0.9   0.4/ 0.9     1       None

&&

$$
