The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning, Coastal Flood Advisory, and Hurricane Local Statement ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’s impact on southern New England.

This story was last updated on August 4th at 7 am.

Tropical Storm Warning

Isaias Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 29 National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA AL092020 501 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020 RIZ007-041715- /O.CON.KBOX.TR.W.1009.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ Newport RI- 501 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Newport * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box $$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 656 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020 MAZ020-021-RIZ002-004>007-051100- Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Southeast Providence RI- Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI- 656 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeastern Massachusetts, northern Rhode Island and southern Rhode Island. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Tropical Storm Warning. Coastal Flood Advisory. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Tropical Storm Warning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time. $$

Hurricane Local Statement

Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 29 CTZ002>004-MAZ002>024-026-RIZ001>008-041715- Tropical Storm Isaias Local Statement Advisory Number 29 National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA AL092020 512 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020 This product covers Southern New England ** Tropical Storm Isaias To Impact Southern New England Later Today and Early Tonight ** Tuesday... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for northern Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode island. * STORM INFORMATION: - About 530 miles southwest of Nantucket MA - 36.3N 77.5W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 28 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to quickly track through southeast New York and western New England this evening, before heading into northern New England. Most of the storm`s impacts will occur during about a 6 hour period from late this afternoon through early tonight. Strong southerly winds gusting to 40 to 60 mph may be capable of downing some trees and power lines. There is also the possibility of an isolated tornado, especially near the Connecticut River Valley. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with the higher totals closer to the Berkshires, where urban or small stream flooding may occur. Rainfall totals will decrease farther east. Much of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts should receive less than one inch of rain. Minor coastal flooding will affect south coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts during high tide early tonight, resulting in inundation of 1 to 2 feet ground level, primarily affecting more vulnerable shore roads and low lying areas. Rough surf and an increased risk of dangerous rip currents will affect south coastal beaches today and Wednesday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across southern New England. Potential impacts in this area include: - Several large trees snapped or uprooted. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across parts of western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. Potential impacts include: - Small streams, creeks, and ditches may overflow. - Rapid inundation of underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Elsewhere across Southern New England, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Southern New England, especially near the Connecticut River Valley. Potential impacts include: - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, and minor damage to roofs. * SURGE: Minor impacts are anticipated across south coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including the Narragansett Bay shoreline, around the time of high tide tonight which occurs between 930 PM and 10 PM. Inundation of 1 to 2 feet above ground level is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA around 12 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant. $$ JWD

Coastal Flood Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 324 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020 MAZ020-021-RIZ002-004>007-041600- /O.NEW.KBOX.CF.Y.0011.200804T2300Z-200805T0300Z/ Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Southeast Providence RI- Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI- 324 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (5.2 to 7.7 feet Mean Lower Low Water). * WHERE...South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Minor coastal flooding occurs along the most vulnerable shoreline locales in Newport, Portsmouth and Middletown. This includes flooding at parking lots near beaches in Newport, and a portion of Hazard Road. Minor coastal flooding also occurs on several streets in the Common Fence Point area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Narragansett Bay at Fox Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 4.3 ft, Major 5.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 04/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 2.0/ 2.5 1.6/ 2.0 3 Minor 05/10 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.2/ 0.7 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 05/10 PM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 06/11 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 06/11 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 1 None Narragansett Bay at Conimicut Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 5.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.5/ 1.0 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 04/10 PM 7.5/ 8.0 2.8/ 3.4 2.5/ 3.0 3 Minor 05/10 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.5/ 1.0 0.5/ 1.0 1 None 05/10 PM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 1 None 06/11 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 06/11 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.2/ 0.8 1 None Narragansett Bay at Quonset Point MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 3.4 ft, Major 5.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 04/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 2.6/ 3.1 2.2/ 2.7 3 Minor 05/10 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.4/ 0.9 0.4/ 0.9 2 None 05/10 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 06/11 AM 4.2/ 4.7 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 1 None 06/11 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 1 None Mount Hope Bay near Bristol Point RI MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 9.5 ft, Major 12.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.4/ 0.9 1 None 04/10 PM 7.0/ 7.5 2.5/ 3.0 2.2/ 2.7 3 Minor 05/09 AM 4.6/ 5.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.7/ 1.1 2 None 05/10 PM 5.1/ 5.6 0.6/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 1 None 06/10 AM 4.2/ 4.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 06/11 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.2/ 0.8 1 None Westerly RI at Watch Hill MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 9.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 4.9 ft, Major 6.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/10 AM 3.0/ 3.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 04/10 PM 5.0/ 5.5 1.9/ 2.3 1.9/ 2.3 5-7 Minor 05/11 AM 3.0/ 3.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 3 None 05/11 PM 3.2/ 3.7 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.7 3-4 None 06/11 AM 2.7/ 3.2 -0.3/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 3 None 07/12 AM 2.8/ 3.4 -0.2/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 2-3 None Newport Harbor MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 3.4 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 4.2/ 4.7 0.1/ 0.6 0.2/ 0.8 2 None 04/10 PM 6.2/ 6.7 2.1/ 2.6 2.1/ 2.6 3 Minor 05/10 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 2 None 05/10 PM 4.2/ 4.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.2/ 0.8 2 None 06/10 AM 3.9/ 4.4 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 2 None 06/11 PM 4.0/ 4.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 1 None Newport South Coast Beaches MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 9.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.7 3 None 04/10 PM 5.6/ 6.1 2.1/ 2.6 1.8/ 2.2 8-10 Minor 05/10 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.7 4-5 None 05/10 PM 3.9/ 4.4 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.7 4 None 06/10 AM 3.6/ 4.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.1/ 0.6 3 None 06/11 PM 3.6/ 4.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.1/ 0.6 2-3 None Westport MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.5/ 1.0 3 None 04/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 2.2/ 2.7 2.1/ 2.6 7-8 Minor 05/10 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.5/ 1.0 4-5 None 05/10 PM 4.0/ 4.5 0.5/ 1.0 0.6/ 1.1 4 None 06/11 AM 3.7/ 4.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.4/ 0.9 3 None 06/11 PM 3.6/ 4.1 0.1/ 0.6 0.4/ 0.9 2 None New Bedford Hurricane Barrier MLLW Categories - Minor 6.5 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 4.1 ft, Major 6.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 4.2/ 4.7 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 1 None 04/10 PM 6.1/ 6.6 2.2/ 2.7 2.0/ 2.5 3-6 Minor 05/10 AM 4.2/ 4.7 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 2 None 05/10 PM 4.6/ 5.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 2 None 06/10 AM 4.2/ 4.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.5/ 1.0 2 None 06/11 PM 4.4/ 4.9 0.5/ 1.0 0.5/ 1.0 1 None Mount Hope Bay near Fall River MA MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 9.5 ft, Major 12.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 4.8 ft, Major 7.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 04/09 PM 6.9/ 7.4 2.2/ 2.7 1.9/ 2.3 3 Minor 05/10 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 05/10 PM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 06/11 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.8 1 None 06/11 PM 5.0/ 5.5 0.2/ 0.8 0.2/ 0.8 1 None Buzzards Bay at Mattapoisett MLLW Categories - Minor 8.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 12.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 4.4 ft, Moderate 5.9 ft, Major 7.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/09 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.6/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 1 None 04/10 PM 6.8/ 7.3 2.7/ 3.2 2.2/ 2.7 3-6 None 05/09 AM 4.9/ 5.4 0.8/ 1.3 1.0/ 1.5 2 None 05/10 PM 5.1/ 5.6 1.0/ 1.5 0.7/ 1.1 2 None 06/10 AM 4.4/ 4.9 0.2/ 0.8 0.4/ 0.9 2 None 06/11 PM 4.5/ 5.0 0.4/ 0.9 0.4/ 0.9 1 None && $$