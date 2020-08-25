Yacht Rock Revue has made national headlines for their over-the-top shows covering 70’s classics from artists like Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins and America. The band is playing the Yarmouth Drive-In Friday night, August 28th, as part of their “Hot Dads in Tight Jeans” tour.

We’ve got a set of free tickets to give away – specifically, one car pass to the show. Answer the trivia question on our Facebook page post or e-mail your answer to mrabrams@aol.com by 10AM Thursday. We’ll let you know if your a winner by Thursday evening. You’ll need to provide your name, cell phone number and e-mail.

Question: What Christopher Cross song is considered the Yacht Rock anthem?

The Yarmouth Drive-In has responded to the COVID-19 crisis while planning a concert series this summer. Safety protocols include temperature checks for staff,socially distanced parking and mandatory mask wearing (outside of vehicles).

More about YRR: This top-notch group of musicians has already rocked onstage with John Oates, Eddie Money, and both versions of the band Player. They’ve trademarked the term “yacht rock,” both metaphorically and literally (U.S. Registration Number 3834195). From humble beginnings in a basement, touring in partnership with Live Nation and Sirius XM, they now headline sold-out shows across the country, from Webster Hall in New York to the Wiltern in L.A. While rising from bars to amphitheaters, they’ve ticked every box on the Rock Star Accomplishments bingo card. Except for one: Writing and singing their own songs.

Yacht Rock Revue’s first original record is ten songs inspired by the smoooooth sounds of the Seventies and Eighties. They’ve brazenly titled it Hot Dads In Tight Jeans – forgive them for bragging, but that’s what they are – and it returns Yacht Rock Revue to their roots in original music.

