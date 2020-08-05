Newport, RI – Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) has announced that its 2020 Summer Programming has gone digital.

NOSP encourages Newport’s children of all ages to explore the great outdoors in their own backyard or neighborhood with virtual programming. Programming includes a Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt in which participants can discover the nature and community immediately around them. The Nature at Home Art Program allows participants’ creativity to shine as they are inspired by Newport’s nature and open spaces. Perhaps the most engaging activity will be a socially distanced obstacle course set up at Miantonomi Park. The obstacle course will be available by appointment only during certain time slots throughout the month of August. Precautions such as face masks, social distancing, and sanitization will be taken. A virtual completion certificate is available to all who participate in these programs and prizes will be awarded at the end of August based on participation.

NOSP’s Summer Program will run throughout August; the obstacle course can be booked and more information can be found online at https://newportopenspace.org/projects/summer2020/

Typically, NOSP’s Summer Programming is centered around the Play Hut, located in Miantonomi Park. In 2019, the hut was open daily throughout this summer, with program staff coordinating games and individual play. According to Play Hut Attendant Trevor Cassese, “This is a special place in Newport kids can go during the summer to play these kinds of games free of charge.” According to the Newport Tree, Park, and Open Space Master Plan, more than 44% of Newport’s population and 53% of its children under 14 live on the North Side of Newport, so Miantonomi Park is perfectly situated to serve the youth of Newport. According to NOSP’s website, they “hope and look forward to resuming Summer Programming fully in person in 2021, including opening Miantonomi Tower for climbing and resuming the weekly farmers market at Miantonomi Park in partnership with Aquidneck Community Table.”

Mirasia Cassese, NOSP Summer Programming Coordinator, said, “This year’s programming looks a little different, but should be just as rewarding for Newport’s kids. Our goal is to get kids outside to enjoy open spaces and they can do that in a safe way in their own neighborhoods.”

This program is “Powered by Prince” through a grant from the Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund at Newport Hospital and by the generosity of the van Beuren Charitable Foundation.

Source: Newport Open Space Partnership