East Bay legislators and local government leaders are banding together in opposition to the potential consolidation of Rhode Island’s quasi-public transportation agencies. One of those agencies, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority, operates four bridges in the East Bay region. And locals worry about handing the bridges over to the Department of Transportation, which has a track record of poor bridge maintenance.

Antonia Ayres-Brown, Newport Bureau Reporter for The Public’s Radio, has the full story here – Aquidneck Islanders rally around their bridges as state considers possible transportation consolidation