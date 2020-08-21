On August 24, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting will be live streamed on the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. The public meeting will begin at 6:00 PM, at which time the Council may vote to meet in Executive Session. Any such Executive Session will not be streamed to the public. At 7:00 PM, the Council will reconvene in public session. Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099

Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.

- Advertisement -

To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

6:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. RIGL 42-46-5(a)(1) Personnel: Town Administrator – With regards to your review with the

Town of Portsmouth, please be advised that RIGL 42-46-5(a)(1) requires that any

discussions of the job performance, character, or physical or mental health of a person or

persons provided that such person or persons affected shall have been notified in advance in

writing and advised that they may require that the discussion be held at an open meeting.

ADJOURN

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Bills

Documents:

SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1.

Daily Liquor License, Class F1

Island Park Preservation Society, 21 Beach Street, for a fundraiser at 706 Park Avenue on

August 23, 2020 from 11:00 am-7:00 pm (#1745) request date change to October 11, 2020.

ADJOURN

TAX VOUCHERS

Request approval for Tax Vouchers #20200824-01 to #20200824-02. / M. HelfandDocuments:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID Update

2. Emergency Food Bank Update

3. Upcoming Community Leadership Meeting

4. Report on meeting with Newport Beach Club

5. Upcoming visit by The Honorable Charles A. Williams, Assistant Secretary of the Navy

for Energy, Installations and Environment

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Presentation Of East Main Road Safety Assessment. / S. Levin, PE, VHB (20)(Fm. 8/11/20)

Documents:

2.

Discussion And Approval Of The Town Council FY 20-21 Goals And Priorities For The Town Administrator. / K. Aguiar (20)(Fm. 8/11/20)

Documents:

3.

Monthly Finance Report. / L. Mills (5)

Documents:

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Hummock Ave Safety Improvement Resolution. / J. Vitkevich (10)

Documents:

2.

Request Approval For Fireworks Display At Thriving Tree Coffee House. / K. Kidd & M. MacFarlane (5)

Documents:

3.

Request For Approval For Fireworks Display At The Aquidneck Club. / R. Woods & W. Turner (5)

Documents:

CORRESPONDENCE

1. YMCA “No Golf” Golf Tournament Invitation. / M. DeAscentis Special Olympic

Coordinator

2. Resolution Urging an Emergency Exemption in the Computation of the Maintenance of

Effort Requirements Established by RIGL 16-7-23. / North Smithfield Town Council

3. Resolution in Support of Urging the State of Rhode Island to Allocate at least 10 Percent of

its $1.5 Billion in Federal Cares Act Funds to Establish a Grant Program for Small Businesses

Impacted by Covid-19. / Jamestown Town Council

4. Resolution Requesting Support of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. /

Jamestown Town Council.

Documents:

FUTURE MEETINGS

Sep 14 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

Sep 16 7:00 PM – Town Council Complete Streets Workshop (Wednesday)

Sep 28 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

Oct 13 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting (Tuesday)

EXECUTIVE SESSION – (IF NEEDED)

ADJOURN

RETURN TO OPEN SESSION

OPEN SESSION

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting. SUSPENDED per Governor’s Executive Order.

POSTED 8/20/20