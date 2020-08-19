Newport, RI – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced today the sale of Stella Maris Inn, located at 91 Washington Street.

The property, on almost an acre of grounds, sold for $1,750,000.

According to Gustave White, the sellers were represented by Paul A. Leys, co-owner/broker of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Teri Degnan of Teri Degnan Real Estate reportedly represented the buyer.

The 10,000 sq. ft. residence enjoys views of Newport Harbor, Goat Island,

and Narragansett Bay. Originally named ‘Blue Rocks’ and built in 1861 from

Connecticut stone, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic

Places. With 12 en suite bedrooms, it was most recently used as an inn; the

new owners plan on returning it to a grand single-family dwelling.

The sale of this historic property is one of four sales on The Point for over

$1,500,000 so far this year, three of which were listed by Gustave White

Sotheby’s International Realty. Paul Leys stated, “We are pleased that The

Point area of Newport retains its lasting appeal. Buyers continue to

recognize the advantages of an established neighborhood near the harbor

and downtown amenities.”