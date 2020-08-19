Newport, RI – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced today the sale of Stella Maris Inn, located at 91 Washington Street.
The property, on almost an acre of grounds, sold for $1,750,000.
According to Gustave White, the sellers were represented by Paul A. Leys, co-owner/broker of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Teri Degnan of Teri Degnan Real Estate reportedly represented the buyer.
The 10,000 sq. ft. residence enjoys views of Newport Harbor, Goat Island,
and Narragansett Bay. Originally named ‘Blue Rocks’ and built in 1861 from
Connecticut stone, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic
Places. With 12 en suite bedrooms, it was most recently used as an inn; the
new owners plan on returning it to a grand single-family dwelling.
The sale of this historic property is one of four sales on The Point for over
$1,500,000 so far this year, three of which were listed by Gustave White
Sotheby’s International Realty. Paul Leys stated, “We are pleased that The
Point area of Newport retains its lasting appeal. Buyers continue to
recognize the advantages of an established neighborhood near the harbor
and downtown amenities.”
