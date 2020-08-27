Source: Sprout CoWorking, LLC

Sprout CoWorking is proud to announce a new partnership with the

Rhode Island company Ocean State Shields (OSS). Sprout CoWorking locations in both Warren and Providence, RI will provide headquarters for one of Rhode Island’s fastest growing start-up companies currently launching a portfolio of non-toxic antimicrobial barriers and products in response to COVID-19.

This affordable and durable line of innovations is a new way to help in the re-opening of Rhode Island’s economy. OSS has a team of scientists, designers and builders able to help Rhode Island businesses create safe environments as well as devise secure ways for employees and customers to safely interact with each other.

Beginning on July 31st, interior areas at Sprout Co-Working will be treated electrostatically with a non- toxic and ‘green’ innovation, the OSS Disinfect & Protect Program. Using their innovative SD VO and SD 90+, a 99.999% effective hospital-grade disinfectant and a wide-spectrum antimicrobial coating respectively, this one-two punch thoroughly sanitizes all surfaces and then provides rugged, long-lasting surface protection afterwards for up to a year. These EPA-registered products are safe for all people,

plants, and animals and do not affect our indoor air quality.



“We’re so pleased to be able to bring this globally deployed innovation to our home state of Rhode Island. The team at Sprout is taking a bold and effective step in helping to ensure the most healthful environment as members and guests return to the coworking environment. Our mission is to help reduce the risks associated with public health emergencies.” states Allyson Cote, CEO and Cofounder of OSS.



Sprout CoWorking’s community members represent companies headquartered in 26 states and 5 countries. Members include branch offices, remote workers, freelancers, entrepreneurs, sole

practitioners, micro and small businesses, and anyone needing local address, reception, workspace, meeting rooms and event space. Sprout offers the best of coworking in a comfortable, inclusive

environment. Affordable day passes and a variety of meeting rooms for rent are also available to the public at both Sprout locations. To inquire about office availability, or reserve a tour, please see our website sproutcoworking.com or call 401-536-9336.



For more information about Sprout CoWorking please contact: John Kevorkian at 401-451-8800

(mobile). For details on Ocean State Shields products contact: oceanstateshields@gmail.com.