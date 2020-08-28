If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

There’s live music and lots of live streaming around town this weekend. Check out our list and be safe!

Friday and Saturday: Inside Lands, a streaming festival from the folks at Outside Lands, including never before seen footage from the past 12 years of the festival’s history. Artists include Jack White, Elton John Gorillaz and Brittany Howard. Details here.

Friday: Dawes will be live streaming at 9PM performing together for the first time since March, live online from a rooftop in Los Angeles. Details here.

Saturday: Sofi Tukker live streams on Instagram at 1PM every day. Details here.

Saturday: The Who stream “Tommy: Live At The Royal Albert Hall” recorded show from 2017. Details here.

Saturday: The Avett Brothers will be live streaming at 8:30PM from the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Details here.

Sunday: The Lemonheads live at the Yarmouth Drive-In at 7PM. Details here.

Sunday: Rock For Autism Summer Music Festival at The Last Resort with performances by 21 Guns, CarTune Heroes, Crushed Velvet, and The Senders. Details here.

Sunday: Michael Franti will be live streaming a “concert and conversation” at 7PM. Details here.