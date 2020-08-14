Check out some local socially distanced outdoor music as well as the best in online streaming this weekend in our weekly column “Six Picks.”

All Weekend: The Philadelphia Folk Festival is happening virtually all weekend long. Check out over 100 of the best folk artists including Richard Thompson, Rhiannon Giddens, Billy Bragg and Molly Tuttle. Details here.

Friday: Kathleen Edwards Total Freedom album release livestream from her coffee shop Quitters at 3PM. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Saturday: Peace-Love-Music at Dusk (Providence) at 8PM with Nate Cozzolino Incarnation and Viking Jesus. Details here.

Saturday: Pat Halpin & The 351’s outside at Askew (Providence) at 7PM. Details here.

Saturday: Pump House Music (Wakefield) has The Honk, Jon Campbell, and Country DNA at 4PM. Details here.

Friday: Highwoman Amanda Shires will be livestreaming as part of her “I So Lounging” series. Details here.

All Weekend: Radio Woodstock presents “The Greatest Festival of All Time” with dozens of rare live shows from the greatest artists of all time including Bob Marley, James Brown and Aretha Franklin .. for starters. Check the schedule here.