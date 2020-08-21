We found several socially distanced concerts going on this weekend around the region. We’re listing a few in our weekly column along with some shows that are streaming online. Remember to follow all safety protocols and enjoy!

Friday: Grace Potter live at 8PM the Yarmouth Drive-In in Yarmouth, MA. Details here.

Friday: Danielle Miraglia and Lisa Bastoni streaming online from the Narrows Center at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Brain James Quartet Live in the Quarter” CD Release Party live at Chan’s at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: Chris Monti in person live at 5PM at Hills Tavern & Grill. Details here.

Friday: “A Song for Joe: A Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer” is the streaming pick of the weekend beginning at 3PM Friday. Performers include Tom Morello, Jeff Tweedy, Bob Weir and Dropkick Murphy’s. Details here.

Saturday: Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson and the Magic Rockers will be live at Chan’s at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: 46 Underground PVD presents: Bernard John and Prateek streaming at 7PM. Details here.

Sunday: VT Festivals & Roots on the River Presents: Lara Herscovitch streaming online at 2PM. Details here.

Sunday: Common Fence Music presents Queen Esther Online Concert streaming at 7PM. Details here.