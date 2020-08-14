Today, Showcase Cinemas Warwick, Quaker Lane announces a new partnership with the Warwick Public Library as part of the theater’s Showcase Together programming. On Tuesday evenings at 7pm, a librarian will join moviegoers for a post-movie discussion at their weekly ‘Book to Screen’ presentations. The Warwick Public Library is an active partner with people and groups throughout the Warwick community, and is excited to join in this new partnership. The upcoming “Book to Screen” schedule at Showcase Cinemas Warwick is as follows:

August 18, 7p.m.: “Call Me By Your Name”

August 25, 7p.m.: “Forrest Gump”

The Warwick Public library will also participate in discussions around addition “Book to Screen” films on September 1, 8 and 15. Moviegoers can check the Showcase Cinemas website or app for film titles as it gets closer to those dates.

About the Showcase Together Program:

With so many activities, like sports, theaters, and museums still closed or operating with restrictions due to COVID-19, Showcase Together provides ongoing interest-based programming in an effort to bring family & friends together and share in experiences that they love. All eight categories have a weekly reoccurring time-slot that moviegoers can count on and plan ahead for. Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased online or via the Showcase app. To further enhance the movie-going experience, themed concession combos are offered to guests attending Showcase Together screenings.

The ongoing weekly schedule and film categories are as follows:

Friday afternoons (2pm): Arts & Culture Saturday afternoons (2pm): Stage to Screen Sunday afternoons (2pm): Oldies but Goodies Monday evenings (7pm): Anime Tuesday afternoons (2pm): Family Favorites Tuesday evenings (7pm): Book to Screen Wednesday evenings (7pm): Sports Flicks Thursday evenings (7pm): Classic Comedies

For tickets or to learn more, visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/theater-info/showcase-cinemas-warwick-quaker-lane.