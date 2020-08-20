Newport, RI – SeaMist Medspa today shared with What’s Up Newp that they will be opening a location in Newport at 5 Merton Road (located inside Pulse Gym).

SeaMist Medspa, which has a location in South Kingstown, is staffed by medically licensed clinicians who will offer their Newport clients facial injectables (BOTOX®, dermal fillers: Juvederm, Restylane ), HydraFacial and Body Contouring.

“We’re excited to be able to provide aesthetic services to the Newport area and we are looking forward to being part of the local community.” says Dr. Mary Christina Simpson, MD, CEO, physician and medical director of

SeaMist MedSpa.

Dr. Simpson says she is dedicated to her practice of medicine and developing unique, long-lasting relationships with her clients. Dr. Simpson is passionate about involving her patients in their own care and educating them about their overall health and wellness.



For more info on SeaMist Medspa, visit www.seamistmedspa.com.