The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Barrington Town Beach for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

2020 Beach Season Closures

Beach City/Town Closed On Re-Opened Number of Days Closed 2020 Statewide (for bacteria) Easton’s Beach Newport 6/11/2020 6/13/2020 2 Goddard State Park Beach Warwick 6/11/2020 6/13/2020 2 Easton’s Beach Newport 6/23/2020 6/25/2020 2 Gooseberry Beach Newport 6/24/2020 6/26/2020 2 Hazards Beach Newport 6/24/2020 6/26/2020 2 North Kingstown North Kingstown 6/26/2020 6/27/2020 1 Westwood YMCA Coventry 7/2/2020 7/3/2020 1 Easton’s Beach Newport 7/16/2020 7/17/2020 1 Third Beach Middletown 7/16/2020 7/18/2020 2 Scarborough Beach-South Narragansett 7/21/2020 7/23/2020 2 Barrington Town Beach Barrington 7/21/2020 7/22/2020 1 Dyer Woods Nudist Campground Foster 7/24/2020 7/30/2020 6 Larkin’s Pond Beach Club Kingston 7/28/2020 7/31/2020 3 Third Beach Middletown 8/6/2020 8/7/2020 1 Easton’s Beach Newport 8/6/2020 8/7/2020 1 Peabody’s Beach Middletown 8/6/2020 8/8/2020 2 Camp Ruggles (Iron’s Homestead) Glocester 8/12/2020 8/18/2020 6 Episcopal Conference Center Beach Burrilleville 8/13/20 8/15/2020 2 Spouting Rock (Bailey’s) Beach Newport 8/13/2020 8/15/2020 2 Peabody’s Beach Middletown 8/18/2020 8/20/2020 2 Gooseberry Beach Newport 8/19/2020 8/20/2020 1 Barrington Town Beach Barrington 8/19/2020 Fogland Beach Tiverton 8/19/2020

The Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic has made this beach season unique. The beach experience will be different for visitors than in previous years. RIDOH strongly recommends that whether in the sand or the waves, beachgoers follow physical distancing guidelines, keeping a minimum distance of six feet from people outside their household or stable group. While at the beach this summer, it is recommended that you wear a face covering in any crowded area (for example, the bathroom, concessions areas, or parking lots during busy times). However, face coverings are not required when you are easily, continuously, and measurably at least six feet from others. Face coverings should not be worn while swimming or playing in the water. When you follow these guidelines, you are doing your part to keep yourself and others safe and healthy.