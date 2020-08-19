55146215 - beach closed sign

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today announced that it recommends closing Fogland Beach in Tiverton, Gooseberry Beach in Newport, and Barrington Town Beach for swimming because of high bacteria levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

2020 Beach Season Closures

BeachCity/TownClosed OnRe-OpenedNumber of Days Closed
2020 Statewide (for bacteria)    
Easton’s BeachNewport6/11/20206/13/20202
Goddard State Park BeachWarwick6/11/20206/13/20202
Easton’s BeachNewport6/23/20206/25/20202
Gooseberry BeachNewport6/24/20206/26/20202
Hazards BeachNewport6/24/20206/26/20202
North KingstownNorth Kingstown6/26/20206/27/20201
Westwood YMCACoventry7/2/20207/3/20201
Easton’s BeachNewport7/16/20207/17/20201
Third BeachMiddletown7/16/20207/18/20202
Scarborough Beach-SouthNarragansett7/21/20207/23/20202
Barrington Town BeachBarrington7/21/20207/22/20201
Dyer Woods Nudist CampgroundFoster7/24/20207/30/20206
Larkin’s Pond Beach ClubKingston7/28/20207/31/20203
Third BeachMiddletown8/6/20208/7/20201
Easton’s BeachNewport8/6/20208/7/20201
Peabody’s BeachMiddletown8/6/20208/8/20202
Camp Ruggles (Iron’s Homestead)Glocester8/12/20208/18/20206
Episcopal Conference Center BeachBurrilleville8/13/208/15/20202
Spouting Rock (Bailey’s) BeachNewport8/13/20208/15/20202
Peabody’s BeachMiddletown8/18/2020  
Gooseberry BeachNewport8/19/2020  
Barrington Town BeachBarrington8/19/2020  
Fogland BeachTiverton8/19/2020 

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made this beach season unique. The beach experience will be different for visitors than in previous years. RIDOH strongly recommends that whether in the sand or the waves, beachgoers follow physical distancing guidelines, keeping a minimum distance of six feet from people outside their household or stable group. While at the beach this summer, it is recommended that you wear a face covering in any crowded area (for example, the bathroom, concessions areas, or parking lots during busy times). However, face coverings are not required when you are easily, continuously, and measurably at least six feet from others. Face coverings should not be worn while swimming or playing in the water. When you follow these guidelines, you are doing your part to keep yourself and others safe and healthy.

What’s Up Newp is Newport County’s most-read online news source. The information, journalism, and news that we provide on a daily basis are made possible because of the support of our readers and advertisers. Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR