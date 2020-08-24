Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, and we know it just won’t feel right without your favorite music festival, Rhythm & Roots. While we might not be able to gather at Ninigret Park this year, you don’t have to completely miss out on your festival fix, because Lagniappe Productions has put together the next best thing!

Lagniappe Productions is excited to host an online video broadcast festival and fundraiser over Labor Day weekend featuring video recordings of over 30 performances captured from some of the best live sets at Rhythm & Roots over the past several years. Broadcast is set for 5-11 p.m. Friday, September 4, and from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 5 and 6. Relive performances of your favorite artists or catch them if you missed them the first time. Artists include, The Mavericks, Rosanne Cash, Keb Mo, Los Lobos, Leftover Salmon, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, The David Grisman Sextet, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars, Shinyribs, Marcia Ball, and so many more! On Labor Day weekend you can find the virtual festival streaming on our website, rhythmandroots.com, on our Facebook page, Facebook.com/rhythmandroots and on YouTube.com/rhythmanandrootsfest.



We’re working hard to bring Rhythm & Roots back in 2021 with the same level of quality that our patrons have come to expect, but to do so, we really need your help. As a loyal fan, we’re hoping you can make a donation (any amount is greatly appreciated!) and purchase a limited edition 2020 quarantine T-shirt to help Rhythm & Roots recover the financial losses we incurred this year. Please go to RhythmandRoots.com or buttons below to donate or order your T-shirt. Thanks so much for anything you can do!

As for Rhythm & Roots 2021, we’re thrilled that most of the bands that were canceled for 2020 have already committed to performing next year. We can’t wait to see you there as well! Keeping The Vibe Alive until 2021!