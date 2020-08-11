Connecticut and New York on Tuesday removed Rhode Island from their travel advisory lists.

The two states, as well as New Jersey and Massachusetts, had originally added the Ocean State to their travel list on August 4th. This means that Rhode Islanders traveling to those states no longer have to quarantine for fourteen days upon arrival.

Rhode Island remains on New Jersey’s travel advisory list, which was last updated on Aug. 4, as well as Massachusetts’ that went into effect on August 1.

Based on the rate of positive cases in Rhode Island (higher than 10 per 100,000 residents), Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey had added Rhode Island to their travel advisory list.

Rhode Island’s cumulative COVID-19 positive case count surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.