Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Tuesday all added Rhode Island to their travel advisory lists.

Based on the rate of positive cases in Rhode Island (higher than 10 per 100,000 residents), Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey added Rhode Island to their travel advisory list.

Data released from the Rhode Island Department of Health on Tuesday.

Massachusetts order is effective Friday, August 7th.

If you’re traveling to those states for more than a 24 hour period, you must quarantine for 14 days. What may have a bigger impact on tourism and Rhode Island – anyone from those states returning to their state after visiting Rhode Island must quarantine for 14 days.

Here are the travel advisories for the four states.

This story is developing and will be updated