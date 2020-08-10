Pawtucket, RI – The 2020 Best of Rhode Island® celebration will take place, although in a different format this year, Rhode Island Monthly announced today.

Due to the ongoing impact that COVID-19 has had on Rhode Island, Rhode Island Monthly says that it wanted to keep our 27-year tradition alive and honor the winners’ none the less. Rhode Island Monthly has created a virtual celebration to once again honor the Best of Rhode Island® winners.

The celebration of more than 300 winners, will be aired on Thursday, August 27th at 7:30pm on RIMonthly.com/best-of-rhode-island/ and turnto10.com. Rhode Island Monthly will air the 2020 Best of Rhode Island® Virtual Celebration on NBC 10, Thursday, September 3rd at 7:30pm.

“We urge our all of our subscribers, readers, friends, and followers to support this celebration by tuning in,” Rhode Island Monthly said in the announcement! During the course of the program the Reader’s Poll and Editor’s Picks results will be revealed on screen.

The 2020 Best of Rhode Island® Virtual Celebration, was made possible by Audi Warwick, Bank Newport, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, Delta Dental of Rhode Island and supporting sponsors Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, Marasco & Nesselbush LLP, Rhode Island Medical Imaging and Willow Tree.

Newly located in Pawtucket., Rhode Island Monthly Communications, Inc. is Rhode Island’s leading full-service publisher of magazines and specialty publications, including custom publishing projects. Products include several lifestyle and tourism publications serving residents of – and visitors to – Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.