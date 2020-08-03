The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted medical care in countless ways, from postponing elective surgeries to moving many visits online. To shed some light on where people can get quality, affordable care during the current crisis, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Health Care.

In order to determine where Americans receive the highest-quality services at the best prices, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 key measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome. The data set ranges from average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to share of insured population.

Massachusetts ranked 1st, Georgia ranked 51st, and Rhode Island ranked 3rd.

Health Care in Rhode Island (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

4 th – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium

– Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium 19 th – Hospital Beds per Capita

– Hospital Beds per Capita 3 rd – Physicians per Capita

– Physicians per Capita 28 th – Dentists per Capita

– Dentists per Capita 18 th – Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate

– Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate 7 th – % of Insured Adults

– % of Insured Adults 5 th – % of Insured Children

– % of Insured Children 8 th – % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years

– % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years 7th – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

For the full report, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-health-care/23457/